Love Island fans spot 'glitch in the Matrix' as two Damis show up in villa













A bizarre clip from Love Island has gone viral as fans believe it captures a “glitch in the Matrix”.

An eagle-eyed viewer of the ITV2 dating show couldn’t believe what they were seeing when they spotted two Damis in the villa.

And they shared the moment on social media in the hope of making sense of it all.

Glitch in the Matrix

In the clip, Dami and five of the other boys are seen sat around the firepit, and Dami is wearing a distinctive long-sleeved white T-shirt with images printed all over it.

“Right Dami is there, there’s six boys there, Davide’s just walked off,” the confused man says as he points to the TV.

The camera angle then changes to show Davide and some of the girls in the background, alongside what appears to be another Dami.

A man who looks just like him and is wearing the exact same outfit is standing over by the kitchen at the same time as Dami is standing by the firepit, and it’s all incredibly confusing.

The clip was shared on TikTok by a fan named Ellie Gibney, a pal of the confused commentator known as Luke.

“He is clearly passionate about Love Island,” she joked in the caption, as she included the hashtag #glitchinthematrix.

Fans react

The clip left people completely baffled, with many suggesting that it really did prove that we’re all living in a simulation.

“HUH,” one puzzled fan penned.

Another joked: “Maybe this is how he’s a mind readers his double walks around then he can listen to other peoples conves”

“So he can read minds NOW he can duplicate him self…….,” another wrote.

From Lifted Entertainment Love Island: SR8: Ep23 on ITV2 and ITV Hub Pictured: The Islanders take part in the Heart Pumping Challenge: Charlie, Andrew, Dami, Luca, Jacques and Jay.

And one said: “In another episode Gemma changed outfit half way through her conversation as well”

However, a lot of people couldn’t get over how impassioned Luke was pronouncing Dami’s name.

One had joked: “Dami is by the fire pit and Darby has walked off.”

While another asked: “Whose Darby?”

Ellie returned to the comments section to write: “I feel like we need to address that Luke would like to sincerely apologise to you all for pronouncing Dami’s name wrong.”

And some suggested that the extra Dami could actually a crew member.

From Lifted Entertainment Love Island: SR8: Ep25 on ITV2 and ITV Hub Pictured: The Islanders gather at the fire pit: Indiyah, Dami, Ekin-Su, Davide, Danica, Jay, Gemma, Luca, Tasha, Andrew, Paige, Jacques, Antigoni and Charlie.

They wrote: “Not saying this is it but it’s common knowledge that the whole film crew hang out in the Villa through your the day. They even swim in their pool lol”

“Saw on Twitter, they have extras to fill the scene when they islanders are elsewhere. And here they just messed up,” a second suggested.

And one suggested it was simply an editing mishap, offering: “I think they may of put 2 shots together because the other “dami” is with Indiyah like Davide is with Ekin Su”

While one claimed: “They just overlap clips so it looks more crowded”

Reality Titbit has contacted ITV for comment.

Love Island airs nightly on ITV2 at 9pm.

