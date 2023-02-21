Love Island fans have been left fuming after Virgin Media Player hasn’t been showing the last couple of episodes on the platform.

Many people who tuned in to watch the show from the online streaming service have been left waiting for Sunday, February 19, and Monday, February 20th’s episodes.

Now that they’re two episodes behind, Love Island fans who use Virgin Media Player are struggling to catch up with the drama following the recoupling.

Why is Love Island not on Virgin Media Player?

Since Maya Jama came in for the Casa Amor recoupling, Virgin Media Player hasn’t uploaded any new episodes. Since the beginning of the series, each episode has been uploaded on Virgin Media Player. However, all of a sudden the new episodes have not been put on the streaming platform.

Love Island being down on Virgin Media Player could be related to the streaming service taking cyber protection measures; following a suspected hack. According to reports, some of their “technologies have been temporarily disconnected” while it completes a reviewing process. This means that certain programs that are usually broadcast will be affected.

Virgin Media Player released a statement on the alleged hack. It reads: “Our ongoing security monitoring has identified an unauthorized attempt to access our systems in recent days.

“Due to the precautions, we have implemented there will be temporary effects on the broadcasting of some of our recorded programming on Virgin Media Three, Four, More, and VMTV Player.”

Streaming will return once a complete review has been carried out.

How to stream Love Island amid Virgin Media technical glitch

A solution for keeping up with Love Island is to download ITVX. You can get it as an application and stream Love Island for free.

This is not the first time the Virgin Media Player has gone down for Love Island. In fact, during the summer of 2022 the streaming service “collapsed under the weight” of a large number of viewers, according to reports.

Virgin Media Television later wrote on Twitter: “Love Island launched last night on Virgin Media Two with an average of 235k viewers. +7% on last year’s launch episode.”

Love Island fans take to Twitter to vent

Fans have been in outrage and taken to Twitter as a result. Many have asked the Virgin Media social team what is going on. The majority of the users expressing concern are located in Ireland as they have reached out to the Virgin Media Ireland helpline.

Virgin Media’s social media team has responded to some of the tweets. One wrote: “Hi there, this has been flagged with our team, and they’re working to get this up and working as soon as possible we do apologize for this.”