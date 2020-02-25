University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Out of all reality TV competitions that have a cash prize, Love Island is definitely not one of the ones with a massive payout.

But the cash that comes from winning the show isn’t where the contestants can make their big bucks. Given the popularity of the show, it is what comes after the show ends which can really earn the Islanders some serious money.

From fashion partnerships to creating their own brands, the Islanders can pretty much do anything afterwards career-wise.

So, given that Finn is the most recent winner of Love Island, we thought we’d do some digging into how much Finn earned before and how much it could now increase. Considering that his net worth has just been bumped up by 25k, we’re sure Finn’s doing alright!

Finn Tapp’s football salary

When Finn Tapp was announced as one of the first Bombshells entering the Love Island villa, many scrambled to find out as much about the newbie as possible. And what came back was news that the 20 year old had been playing professionally as a footballer.

Finn joined the MK Dons academy when he was 8 years old and made his debut on the first team aged 17. Finn’s very first match for MK Dons saw him score in the second half after being subbed in. It was a game in the English Football League against Norwich City.

But Finn moved from MK Dons to semi-professional team Oxford City, where he was a regular starter before Love Island.

Oxford City plays in the National League South and in this division, Finn probably earned anywhere between £500 to £1,000 per week.

How much could Finn make from Love Island?

Not only have Finn and Paige split the £50,000 cash prize that the Love Island winners get, there are plenty of earnings coming his way thanks to brand deals, partnerships and sponsors. Each contestant is pretty much lined up a career as an Instagram influencer.

Digital Loft have created a Love Island Social Scoreboard to check in on the popularity of the season 6 Islanders on Instagram. Currently, Finn is ranked fifth on the chart and is the boy ranked highest up.

As of publication date, Finn has 996,000 followers on Instagram. This is a 52,114% increase from when he entered the villa!

This means that Finn now has a potential to earn up to £4,777.99 per Instagram post.

