FIRST LOOK - Dami sets sights on Indiyah as the Love Island villa heats up













Love Island series 8 is full steam ahead and the 2022 series is already spicing up as drama hits the villa. Islanders’ heads are already turning as Dami sets his sight on Indiyah…

Fans have been left on a cliffhanger all weekend as Friday’s episode saw Danica, who had only been in the villa less than 24 hours, have to choose a boy to couple up with. That means in tonight’s episode we will discover who gets dumped from the villa and who she couples up with.

Love Island continues tonight, 20th June at 9 pm, so let’s get a First Look at what is about to go down in the Mallorca pad…

NO WAY: Does Love Island air on Saturdays and when does Aftersun 2022 start?

From Lifted Entertainment Love Island: SR8: Ep15 on ITV2 and ITV Hub Pictured: The Islanders make their way to the challenge: Paige, Ekin-Su, Davide, Gemma, Luca, Indiyah, Jacques, Dami, Ikenna, Jay and Andrew. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: [email protected]

Dami sets sights on Indiyah

Dami has been coupled up with Amber Beckford since the start but his head seems to be turning and Ekin-Su and Jay Younger are encouraging him to follow his heart.

His friends told him that there’s chemistry between him and Indiyah and Jay wants to know his thoughts, asking: “What about you two?”

Dami got a cheeky smirk on his face following that suggestion but previously ruled out having a chat with Indiyah on the terrace as it appears he doesn’t want to tread on anyone’s toes, especially Ikenna’s.

Although could Jay be pressuring Dami to end things with Amber so he can swoop her off her feet? After all, he revealed upon arrival that she was one of his top girls.

The boys had to quickly change their conversation when Indiyah walks through the bedroom.

Worried, Dami asks her: “Were you eavesdropping? Indiyah replies: “Of course not! Me?”

Dami then quips back: “I feel like you were. Listen, if you heard anything… forget it!”

After she leaves Dami reveals to Jay: “Yeah I would definitely do that!”Jay shouts: “I f****** knew it! So why don’t you make a move on Indiyah then?”

Dami being the player he is replies: “I don’t want to really… on the outside world I could talk to Amber and Indiyah separately and I’d be having the best time of my life. I can’t do that [in the villa] because it’s going to, like, explode and that!”

NO WAY: Mabel takes to TikTok to share she’ll be ‘turning heads’ in the Love Island villa in 2022

From Lifted Entertainment Love Island: SR8: Ep15 on ITV2 and ITV Hub Pictured: Amber and Dani during the ÔLip ServiceÕ challenge. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: [email protected]

The Love Island villa heats up in tonight’s episode

The Islanders will heat up the villa as they take part in tonight’s challenge called ‘Lip Service.’ This sees the boys gulp a mouthful of ingredients before making their way across a dancefloor and putting it into their partner’s mouth. The girls then have to spit the contents into a big cocktail glass, with the first couple to fill it to the top winning. Could this bring the couple closer or break them apart?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox

From Lifted Entertainment Love Island: SR8: Ep15 on ITV2 and ITV Hub Pictured: The Islanders gather at the fire pit: Danica, Luca, Tasha, Andrew, Gemma, Davide, Indiyah, Ikenna, Paige, Jacques, Ekin-Su, Jay, Amber and Dami. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: [email protected]