FIRST LOOK - Bombshell Antigoni set to shake Love Island villa as Jay turns his head













Another day in paradise, another day of drama. Love Island’s latest bombshell Antigoni Buxton has “got nothing to lose” and appears to be “quite competitive” which likely means she will bring heat to the villa. Though she claims to bring “positive energy” to the Mallorca pad, any islander could be her target and it doesn’t appear she’s bothered about stepping on anyone’s toes…

Antigoni has always had an eye for Love Islanders, as she once dated alum Jack Fowler. Before this, she had a nine-year relationship with her childhood sweetheart, but it is now time to find a new man on the show.

The singer-songwriter is 26 years old from North London and her arrival was teased on last night’s show following the double-dumping of Amber Beckford and Ikenna Ekwonna.

Antigoni enters the Love Island villa as Jay turns his head

Antigoni had all eyes on her as she walked into the villa and the tense scene showed Jay Younger’s gasping reaction to her entrance. Many fans think he could leave his current partner Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu for the newbie.

As the boys head into the garden they spotted Antigoni sunbathing on a lounger and Dami quickly turns around to tell the other islanders of the new arrival. Danica seems to warm to Antigoni but is also worried that she hasn’t found a match for herself yet: “She looks like a ray of sunshine – she’s radiant! But obviously, I’m like, ‘What is going to happen next?’ Because I still haven’t found myself a man in here.”

Everyone is trying to suss Antigoni out and around the firepit, Luca wants to know if she has taken a liking to anyone as he jokes: “Do you fancy Jay?”

Antigoni says it’s all about personality stating: “ I’m very much the kind of person that I don’t know if I fancy someone until I’ve had a good chat with them.”

Jay also appears to want to get to know her and told the Beach Hut: “Seeing someone new in the Villa for the first time, it’s surreal! She’s a really attractive girl and I’m looking forward to getting to know her.”

Jay also told Andrew and Dami in the garden that he doesn’t want to put all his eggs in one basket. Especially as he has shown interest in Ekin-Su, Paige and Antigoni. Maybe getting to know Antigoni will make the decision clearer for him: “The new girl has come in today. I want to get to know her, too. I might feel like there’s a connection there, too. I need to chat to her as well.”

Antigoni and Jay go on a date

Antigoni picks Davide, Dami and Jay to go on dates with and she can already tell Jay has his eye on her.

Her final date with Jay sees her tell him: “I can already tell you’re attracted to me.”

Jay replies: “Tell me how?”

Antigoni then reveals how she knew: “You haven’t broken eye contact with me once. That tells me you’re attracted to me…”

Bombshell Antigoni set to shake Love Island villa

In her pre-show interview, Antigoni explained that she has “been single for almost a year and a half and for the whole of the last year my goal has been to have as many different experiences as possible. I really just want to say ‘yes’ to things. Why not? It’ll be fun. I’m a Cypriot girl and I love being in the sun. I’ve got nothing to lose!”

The bombshell is also a musician and was signed to Island Records at just 20 years old. Discovered by the same scout as Amy Winehouse, Antigoni is bound to be a star. After leaving the label to start her own independent firm, Sirena Records, she released multiple singles.

Gemma Owen is now not the only Islander in the villa with a celebrity parent, celebrity chef Tonia Buxton is Antigoni’s mum. Buxton presents My Greek Kitchen and My Cypriot Kitchen along with regular appearances on Channel 4’s show Sunday Brunch.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox