FIRST LOOK – Love Island ladies gather around the fire pit for a dramatic recoupling













Love Island is set to air another recoupling tonight, 24th June, and trouble is about to hit paradise as the ladies gather around the fire pit for another dramatic dumping.

Last night’s episode saw Danica Taylor getting close to Davide Sanclimenti, and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu taking a liking to the new bombshell, Charlie Radnedge. However, it appears in Friday’s instalment that Charlie is keen to get to know Tasha Ghouri instead.

We also saw Jay Younger tell Ekin-Su, that he is interested in getting to know Paige Thorne, who is currently coupled up with Jacques O’Neill. Although, it doesn’t appear Paige is on the same page as Jay…

As we reach the end of week 3 in the villa, which Love Island lady is at risk of going home?

Love Island ladies gather around the fire pit for recoupling

In a promo clip for tonight’s instalment of Love Island, ITV2 has given us a sneak preview of some recoupling drama as one islander will be leaving the Mallorca pad. As the Islanders head into the garden for the evening Indiyah receives a text saying: “Islanders, tonight, there will be a recoupling. The boys will choose which girl they want to couple up with. #bigswitchenergy #bedswap”

Viewers are interested to know whether Jay will finally make his mind up and ahead of the decision he speaks with Antigoni and Indiyah to try and get some guidance. Jay is coupled up with Ekin-Su but has made it clear he fancies Paige. When the girls ask him what he’s going to do, it appears he hasn’t made any more progress: “I’m not sure…”

Indiyah reassures him: “I guess tonight all the boys just have to take a chance really.”

A villa dumping is about to take place

Danica then receives a text asking the Islanders to gather around the fire pit immediately. Who will each boy couple up with? Jay, Andrew and Charlie are keeping us on the edge of our seats because their choices will have a significant impact on the rest of the villa.

Andrew appears to have an idea of how the recoupling will pan out as he says to Jay and Antigoni: “I know what’s happening tonight.” inevitably believing that Charlie will decide to recouple with Tasha.

It appears Andrew can see right through Charlie as the camera then flips to Tasha and Charlie chatting on the sun deck, when he says: “I wanted to see where your heads at, really. I enjoyed the date today, it was good fun. We got on pretty well. If I were to pick you, would you be open to seeing what would happen or are you closed off to it?”

We’ll have to wait until tonight to discover how Tasha feels about this proposal but it appears since their date she has had her eyes set on Charlie too.

Tasha and Andrew are on the rocks

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page have been by each other’s side since day one but it appears the couple might have come to the end of their time together. As the new bombshell, Charlie Radnedge, and Tasha seemed to hit it off on their date over a glass of bubbly in the hot tub.

Tasha told Andrew: “I went in with a complete open mind to see what happens. It was a good date. He’s a good-looking guy.”

Andrew says: “I’m not surprised he picked you. You’re a very good-looking girl. You’re obviously super nice and amazing.”

In tonight’s teaser, Tasha is seen crying on the terrace as it appears Andrew truly discovers she wants to pursue getting to know Charlie. Who is Andrew going to pick in the recoupling then and will this cause tension between him and Charlie? Tune into tonight’s episode to find out.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox

