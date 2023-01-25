Love Island is back and while the cast and host of season 9 may be fresh, the innuendos are becoming old hat – here’s the meaning of ‘football warm up’ on this year’s show.

Between bombshells entering the villa and arguments kicking off over who’s cracking on with who, the 2023 show has been brimming with drama.

When it comes to some things, such as the Islanders’ feelings, they wear their hearts on their sleeves. But there are other aspects of villa life the contestants are keeping under wraps. Here’s more on this year’s football analogies as ‘the salon’ is a thing of the past.

Winter Love Island 2023 viewers may have noticed some of the Islanders have been talking about football.

No, there’s not going to be some kind of tournament in this year’s villa. The football chat is code for any ‘bits’ the contestants have done with one another in the bedroom.

Shaq appeared to have experienced a ‘football warm up’ from Tanya but later moved on to Zara. This has caused the football innuendos to be the talk of the villa and Twitter.

It’s not the first time Islanders opted for code

Love Island fans will remember the Islanders often use code words for anything that’s gone down in the bedroom.

Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham talked ‘doing bits’ during Love Island season 4.

In 2022, the cast used salon-related phrases as their code for sexual interactions. Some of the code words and phrases included getting a manicure, blowdry, and French Tips.

Season 7, in 2021, saw Liberty Poole and the rest of the girls talk NVQs as their code.

Fans have had enough of innuendos

Judging by Love Island viewers’ tweets, however, many have had enough of the innuendos in 2023.

After years of trying to keep up with what a French Tip is and the real meaning of an NVQ, it turns out fans would rather just know what really happened.

One viewer tweeted: “Oh God, not another ongoing metaphor used for sex? This ‘football’ talk is going to do my head in.”

Another wrote: “I genuinely think the producers harass the contestants until they make a cringe term for the people doing seggshual stuff. First Do Bits, then The Salon and now the Football club.”

Although some fans are playing along with the code, tweeting: “Shaq had the football warm-up and put in a transfer request.”

Here’s some other fan reactions:

