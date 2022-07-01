Gemma Owen's lip has Love Island fans tweeting over health concerns













In July 2022, Love Island season 8 is in full swing. The bombshells have been dropping in like there’s no tomorrow and the villa dynamics have well and truly been shaken up. From July 2, the Casa Amor episodes are about to kick off and viewers can’t wait for the drama to begin on the ITV2 show.

The Casa Amor episodes always manage to throw some of the couples off their romantic tracks but one Love Island couple who appear to be smitten are Gemma Owen and Luca Bish.

The duo finally got to spend a night together in the hideaway during the June 30 episode but, since Gemma returned to the main villa, many viewers have been more obsessed with taking to Twitter to comment on the Love Island star’s lip.

Love Island fans notice Gemma’s lip

Any contestants who opt to go into the Love Island villa know cameras are going to be on them morning, noon and night.

Eagle-eyed Love Island fans have spotted Gemma Owen has a cracked lip during season 8 and many have been tweeting their concerns over how it will affect her perfect pout.

Some wrote they feel bad for Gemma as her lip looks painful, while others aren’t sure what happened to her lips. Is the air-conditioning too high? Another asked whether the Love Islander had a lip piercing?

Fans also tweeting about Gemma’s knee

If it wasn’t bad enough for Gemma to have everyone tweeting about her cracked lip, other viewers took to Twitter to comment on her grazed knee. What have they been doing in there?

One fan tweeted to ask whether they’d missed Gemma falling over on the show, while others simply tweeted to ask what had happened to the contestant’s knees.

It wouldn’t be the first time viewers have commented on a contestant’s minor injury. Many took to Twitter over Davide’s eye earlier in 2022.

Love Island 2021 winner Millie Court said she caught conjunctivitis while in the villa and explained she was in terrible pain with the eye condition during her time in the villa during a 2022 YouTube video.

Send in the lip balm

After seeing Gemma’s lip problem become progressively worse during her time in the villa, many viewers have claimed the producers of the show should be helping her out.

One wrote: “These producers need to give Gemma lip balm. Please.”

A fan of the show asked on Twitter: “Is Vaseline banned in the villa? Because I’m actually scared Gemma’s lip is going to crack and bleed any moment now.”

One viewer suggested Gemma could need medical attention, tweeting: “What is going on with Gemma’s lip? Can they please send her to the nurse.”

