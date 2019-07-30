University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Summer has flown by and sadly it’s time to wave goodbye to another season of Love Island, leaving millions of Brits scratching their heads on what to collectively talk about now.

This year we saw the most shocking win of the series ever, as Greg O’Shea and Amber Gill won over the long-standing couple – and the bookies’ favourites to win – Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague.

Despite only knowing each other for around two weeks, Greg and Amber shared some of their sweetest moments in the days up to the final, so it’s no surprise they won the viewers’ vote. From passing the baby challenge together and their adorable final date to Greg’s mother giving Amber a lucky shamrock charm, there were plenty of ‘aww’ moments for this couple.

But the moment which stole the show for them was Greg’s declaration of love to Amber, which he spelt out in the form of a cute and funny poem.

The Love Island ‘declarations of love’

Each year, ITV set the four couples who have made the finals one last challenge: To summarise their feelings in a declaration of love.

While this may be a more simple task for the couples, such as Tommy and Molly-Mae, who are officially together and ‘in love’, it’s more challenging for those who are yet to label their relationship.

But for Greg O’Shea and Amber Gill, both jumped on the opportunity to gush over their ever-growing feelings for each other.

It’s not the first time a poem has been written for another Islander in a declaration of love, as both Kem Cetinay and Chris Hughes did so for their season 3 girlfriends. But Greg’s is definitely our favourite!

Read Greg’s poem in full

I’m going to keep this short but sweet,

Just like when we first came to meet.

Up in the Hideaway sheltered from the trouble,

We instantly connected and formed our own little bubble.

We have laughs, we have jokes and you must think “who the hell is this Paddy?”

But that’s okay because deep down I know you’re a Newcastle radgie.

I’ve never come across a person so unique,

From your standout hair to the way you speak.

The perfect balance of honesty and sass,

And of course, we can’t forget about your gorgeous ass.

You’ve made my Love Island journey one to remember and it’s okay if we aren’t the first couple to cross the line.

Because I’m really into you Amber Rose Gill and I can’t wait for you to teach me how to control the wine.

