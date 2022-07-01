











In tonight’s episode, the safe Islanders have the hash job of voting who to kick from the villa, while Ekin-Su and Davide’s romance blossoms.

Last night’s episode ended on a major cliffhanger after it was revealed that the safe Islanders would be responsible for the next dumping – talk about stirring the pot ITV!

After the public voted them compatible, Davide and Ekin-Su update the Islanders about their possible romance and the Italian stallion gives the actress a sweet surprise.

Black Love | Season 6 Trailer | OWN BridTV 10667 Black Love | Season 6 Trailer | OWN https://i.ytimg.com/vi/2QuDqgv4EBk/hqdefault.jpg 1042850 1042850 center 22403

“I think you have to look at who will be open to giving things a shot”

The boys and girls huddle at the fire pit to make the tough decision.

With consideration on which boy has the potential to find love, Indiyah tells the girls: “I think you have to look at who will be open to giving things a shot.”

Meanwhile, the boys land on their conclusion pretty swiftly. “We’ve all said the same thing and we’ve all agreed. That’s it. We have to stick by it now…” Luca says.

Will Tasha and Andrew be sent home so they can progress their relationship in the real world? Or will the other singles be dumped before Casa Amor?

From Lifted Entertainment Love Island: SR8: Ep26 on ITV2 and ITV Hub

Davide and Ekin-Su open up

In a chat with Dami, Davide reveals that his attraction to Ekin-Su is real and finally lets his guard down more.

“Naturally I felt very appreciated,” he said of the public vote. “They probably saw the connection that there is. They probably saw when we laugh together, we are real, it’s not something fake. I felt good about it yesterday night, and last night I was a bit more open with her.”

The feeling was mutual for the Essex native, who told the girls: “I’m very, very grateful that the public believed in my choice. Me and Davide – there was always something there from the start.”

Davide adds to the flourishing romance by bringing Ekin-Su a coffee while she’s getting ready – and she loved it.

“I remember Davide was like, ‘I’m not going to make you coffee every morning, I’m not going to do this, don’t expect me to change’ and it’s just really nice to just see him again, fresh start, a nice coffee,” she admitted in the Beach Hut.

“From Lifted Entertainment Love Island: SR8: Ep26 on ITV2 and ITV Hub

Girls night out

The girls get treated to a cocktail night, leaving the boys confused about what to do without their partners.

Which begs the question: what will the girl’s night out entail? Surely it’s too good to be true?

As for the boys, what antics are they going to get up to in the villa, or will they receive a text too?

“From Lifted Entertainment Love Island: SR8: Ep26 on ITV2 and ITV Hub

What happened yesterday?

After the recoupling, things went smoothly for all the lovebirds, while others made clear there was nothing more than friendship.

Ekin-Su enlisted the help of Luca to reassure Davide that she was serious this time, which clearly worked because the pair returned from a successful date of grape-stomping, and heart-to-heart conversations.

Luca and Gemma finally got their alone time in the Hideaway, though nothing too spicy got revealed because no one likes to kiss and tell. Judging from their toothy grins though, something definitely went down.

The episode concluded with Indiyah and Dami; Paige and Jacques; Ekin-Su and Davide; and Gemma and Luca, living to see another day in the villa.

Meanwhile, Antigoni and Charlie; Tasha and Andrew; and Danica and Jay are in danger of exiting with no romance.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK