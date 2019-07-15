University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

The Love Island team at ITV really know how to tug on our heartstrings with their music choices.

The music this season of Love Island has shaped some of the most poignant scenes. Remember when Amy left and we were all in floods of tears? Wyldest’s cover of ‘You Could Be Happy’ was perfect for the scene and made us all blub!

So with another significant departure in episode 37 (Monday, July 15th), they had to choose the exact song to set the tone.

And the song choice has the viewers divided!

So, what song was playing on Love Island as Joanna Chimonides leaves in episode 37? And what other songs were played during the episode? Read on to find out…

Love Island: What song played as Joanna leaves?

It’s clear that the music team love a cover.

The song playing, while Joanna and Michael had their tense goodbye as she left the villa, was Joy Division’s ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’. But they used a cover done by upcoming British artist Josh Paul.

It was a fitting choice for the scene, as Joanna ditched Michael after he did not immediately say he would leave the villa with her. Particularly as she thought he was staying for Amber and had “found what he was looking for”.

Love definitely did tear this two apart… Or was it Love Island?

‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’ divides the fans

It’s clear from the songs features that there are some music purists out there.

Streams of Tweets condemning Josh Paul’s cover of the song flowed out as Joanna left the villa.

One viewer said “don’t do that to joy division” whereas another said “the slow piano cover of Love Will Tear Us Apart is an abomination”.

But it wasn’t all bad reviews for Josh as there were some who were moved by the music! One viewer said, “the acoustic love will tear us apart is GETTING ME”. We definitely felt the tears as well.

What other songs were played during episode 37?

Also featured in the episode was the acoustic version of R I T U A L’s ‘Wouldn’t Be Love’ when Michael broke down in tears over Joanna leaving the villa. We hate to see Michael cry!

More up-and-comers were featured in the episode such as Dahlia Sleeps song ‘Love, Lost’. And the romance was amped up during Maura and Curtis’ first official kiss as Foy’s cover of ‘How Deep Is Your Love’ played.

It was definitely an emotional episode and the music team did well to set the tone with these tracks!

