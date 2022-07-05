Love Island hit with 800 Ofcom complaints by angry viewers amid 'bullying' claims













It’s only been on for four weeks, but Love Island has been hit with 800 complaints from angry viewers amid bullying claims.

ITV bosses have been hit with unhappy fans over certain parts of the Love Island Villa, despite it’s success so far.

A spokesperson for Ofcom told the Daily Star that 781 official complaints had been made by fans about the current series in connection to bullying, screen-hogging and more.

One episode alone racked up 167 complaints – and you may be able to guess which one…

Gemma and Davide

From Lifted Entertainment Love Island: SR8: Ep22 on ITV2 and ITV Hub Pictured: Ekin-Su chats to Gemma

Fans claimed the episode where Gemma Owens, 19, and Davide, 27, coupled up, ‘did not sit right with them’. It was reportedly due to their age difference.

However, Ofcom has stated they’re not investigating complaints concerned with the age difference for Love Island contestants. An ITV representative clarified that: ‘The show has always been open to those over 18.’

Other complaints surfaced when fans suspected the show of breaking up Indiyah and Dami once the boys went to Casa Amor.

‘Bullying’ complaints

After last Thursday’s Love Island episode, fans took to Twitter to complain about the treatment of Ekin-Su by the other islanders, claiming criticisms about her were very ‘one-sided’.

Jacques, in particular, was called out for saying the Ekin-Su was a ‘f****** headache.’

75 complaints were received by Ofcom for that episode, the majority concerning the treatment of Ekin-Su.

Love Island has had plenty of history with bullying allegations, be that by the islanders themselves, or targetted by fans. It was only back in 2019 that producers reportedly stepped into the villa following bullying claims.

It’s actually sickening that all the boys are so excited about kissing new girls but they’ve been bullying Ekin Su for weeks about trying to find the right connection for her #loveisland — Maya (@MayaKirk99) July 4, 2022

Looks like more bullying Ekin Su tomorrow night!😴 #LoveIsland — James Young (@YoungJames34) June 26, 2022

Improving Mental Health

However, ITV bosses have been working with contestants over the past few series. In an attempt to help the Islanders after they appear in the villa, they would receive aftercare. Also, for this series of Love Island they would receive training before the show.

The training would concern their mental health following multiple incidences in the previous series, writes Glamour. The training included how to avoid micro-aggressions and the use of appropriate language.

Additionally, more is to be put into place about safeguarding once the show is finished. Concern has continually been raised about the lack of aftercare contestants receive. The suicides of former contestants Sophie Gradon and Mike Thalassitis, and host Caroline Flack sparked thousands of complaints that not enough was being done.

Current contestants were made to watch interviews by previous islanders about their experiences during and after the show. Particularly on how being filmed 24/7 impacted them. Psychological support is also being offered before, during and after the show to monitor the contestants’ mental health and to provide interventionon if necessary.

If you are affected by any issues raised in the article or would like someone to speak to, please call the Samaritans for free on 116 123. You can also email them at [email protected] or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch in the UK. In the US, please visit Samaritans USA for more information.

You can also contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or text 741741 to get in touch with the Crisis Text Line.