Since Francesca Allen entered Love Island, she’s being heralded as the villa’s new style queen.

It’s no surprise that Francesca is super stylish, as she co-owns a clothing boutique in Essex with her sister Claudia. From head-to-toe, she’s always bang on-trend.

But one particular outfit that caught the eye of viewers was the ditsy floral print black dress she was wearing when Curtis Pritchard ended things with her in episode 37 (Monday, July 15th). If you’re going to be dumped, then at least do it in style!

So where is the black dress she was wearing from? We’ve found the exact dress, plus more floral looks to rock this summer.

Francesca’s exact black mini dress

The dress she wore as Curtis ended things is originally from Missguided.

Since Missguided changes their lines a lot, you can now only purchase the ‘milkmaid mini dress in black ditsy floral’ from online retailers Asos.

But the dress is proving so popular on Asos that they have almost sold out.

They currently have size 16s left and the dress costs just £25, so grab it while you have the chance!

Milkmaid mini dress in other colours

If you are still in the market for a dress like Francesca’s, Missguided stock the dress shape in a variety of different colours.

They have a milkmaid mini skater dress in green polka dot print, which can be all yours here for just £22!

Missguided also stocks a black floral dress in the milkmaid style, but with short sleeves rather than long.

Other brands

You would think the Islanders’ go-to brand I Saw It First would have something similar, but unfortunately, they do not have any dress that’s similar to the black floral milkmaid dress Francesca wore.

But luckily for you, we’ve found that Boohoo does a near-exact copy of the dress and as it is on sale, it’s going for just £18. Their ‘Peasant Style Ditsy Floral Mini Dress’ comes in both white and black which you can buy here.

But the best replica has to be by Nasty Gal, whose ‘Down the Hatch Floral Cupped Dress‘ is exactly like the Missguided original but retails at just £18.

