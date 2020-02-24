University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Love Island has finally crowned its first-ever winter winners, as Paige Turley and Finley Tapp took home the £50,000 prize and the support of the nation on that flight back home to Blighty.

Coming in second place was Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman, who over the past five weeks have quickly become besotted with one another, officially boyfriend and girlfriend, and as of this week, admittedly in love.

Siannise didn’t have the easiest ride in the Love Island villa, ending up in a string of unsuccessful couplings. But that all changed when Luke entered. We’re all hoping that things will work out for the two outside of the villa, but given the way Luke was looking at Siannise during the final, there’s nothing to worry about.

Siannise descended the villa steps in a green dress that akin to the one Keira Knightley wore in her iconic Atonement scene. Find out where to get Siannise’s green dress, plus her other final looks here.

Where is Siannise’s final green dress from?

As the official sponsors of Love Island, fashion brand I Saw It First rolled out some of their best looks for the female Islanders to wear in the final episode. The green dress Siannise Fudge wore for her prom look was from I Saw It First.

It is the ‘Green Cross Back Fishtail Maxi Dress’ and was on sale for half price – like all of the other finale dresses. It was originally £50 but was reduced to just £25.

But just like Paige’s final dress, fans of the show were quick to swipe up these evening dresses. Siannise’s has now totally sold out!

You can check out the dress here and sign up to the mailing list to find out when it’s next in stock.

Siannise’s red Love Island dress

Siannise then wowed in a red number for the live final, which was also the same dress that Jess Gale wore for her prom look.

The dress was also from I Saw It First and is the ‘Red Diamante Strap Wrap Maxi Dress’. Find it here.

This dress is still in stock, but is quickly being snapped up, so don’t be hasty on your purchase! You can also get the red dress for £25.

