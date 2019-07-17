University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

This season of Love Island we have seen some hilarious lookalikes bandied about.

From Anton Danyluk resembling Noddy to Danny Williams being compared to the Head from Art Attack, there have been all sorts of comparisons made this season.

But when Bombshell and Page 3 model India Reynolds entered the villa in episode 38 (Tuesday, July 16th), viewers were quick to spot that she resembled a certain celebrity, which we think is a compliment more than anything.

Here’s why everyone thinks India looks just like Kylie Jenner, plus their similarities and differences!

India Reynolds and Kylie Jenner

Whoever was responsible at ITV for casting India definitely knew what they were doing. The stunning brunette seems to have it all; beauty, humour and the power to turn heads.

But one thing that surprised viewers after her entry was not that she was as hilarious as she is beautiful, but that she looks strangely similar to the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Numerous viewers took to Twitter to express that they couldn’t watch India without seeing Kylie. One said: “India low key looks like Kylie Jenner, once you see it you can’t unsee it”.

And although the comparison hasn’t yet jumped out at everyone, the Tweet summed it up… we definitely can’t ‘unsee’ the similarity!

India v. Kylie: Similarities and differences

If you were to compare images of India Reynolds and Kylie Jenner, they may not immediately look all that similar. But as other Twitter users point out, India resembles a younger – and less surgically altered – Kylie.

One viewer said that India “look[s] like the old Kylie Jenner” and another said she looks as Kylie would “if she’d only had half the surgery she’s actually had”.

From their shared glossy raven tresses and dark hazel eyes and to bone structure and brows, there definitely similarities between the two.

We also think India’s plumped pout and curvaceous figure have something to do with the comparison.

Comparing the pictures

Seeing pictures of the two side by side makes the similarity pretty undeniable.

As Anna Vakili said she was known as the ‘British Kim Kardashian’, then we think we’ve found her a younger sister… India Reynolds is definitely the British Kylie Jenner, we’ve called it.

Check out the comparison below and see for yourself!

India

Kylie

WATCH LOVE ISLAND SEASON 5 EVERY NIGHT AT 9 PM (APART FROM SATURDAYS) ON ITV 2.

