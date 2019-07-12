University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Each year Love Island comes around, the ITV casting team try to select contestants from a variety of backgrounds and career paths. But this year, we’ve seen some of the most well-off Islanders ever with many of them being of some fame already.

From successful Instagram influencers such as Molly-Mae Hague to professional sportsmen such as Ovie Soko who is making a cool six-figure salary from his Bball career.

Newbie Francesca Allen appears to already be living the millionaire lifestyle but how much does she really make?

Read on to find out more about Love Island Bombshell Francesca’s glamorous lifestyle and what her net worth is.

Francesca’s millionaire lifestyle

Francesca’s got the cash and she definitely isn’t afraid to flaunt it.

The brunette beauty takes to Instagram to share snaps of her living the high life. Everything from designer clothes, to private jets and champagne.

From the looks of Francesca Allen‘s feed, she is more ready to be on Made in Chelsea than any other reality TV series!

Her favourite designer brands she can be seen sporting are Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Cartier watches. You wouldn’t be surprised, as it’s clear Francesca also spends a lot of time shopping at Selfridges and Harrods.

She’s also partial to brunching in some of London’s most glitzy hotels including The Landmark and Fortnum and Mason’s Tea Salons.

MIC-style getaways

Francesca definitely looked right at home sipping champagne in the sunshine on her first Love Island date, and no surprise as that’s what she spends the majority of her time doing!

When she’s not at home in Essex dealing with the store, you can find Francesca at the most glamorous vacay destinations the world has to offer.

She often visits Bagatelle’s Beach Club in both St. Tropez and Ibiza – an MIC fave – or you can find her hitting up Nikki Beach.

But that’s not the only glamorous element to her trips abroad, as Francesca has shared snaps of her travelling around in private jets and helicopters. She really does live the high life!

How rich is Francesca really?

It’s hard to gauge Francesca Allen’s exact net worth.

She co-owns Bonnie & Clyde boutique with her sister, Claudia Allen. And while the shop does have a celebrity clientele, we’re not sure its success is the direct cause of Francesca’s wealth.

We suspected that the Allen’s might be quite a well-off family and from the looks of her father, Laurie Allen, we wouldn’t be surprised if that’s where their money came from. It looks like Mark-Francis and Laurie have been shopping in the same places!

Considering she owns both the Louis Vuitton Palm Springs backpack and the Petite Malle bag – at £1360 and £3500 respectively – she must be rolling in a lot of money.

WATCH LOVE ISLAND SEASON 5 EVERY NIGHT (OTHER THAN SATURDAY) ON ITV 2 AT 9 PM

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE