Jordan Odofin is the latest bombshell to enter the Love Island villa, and we’ve found his Instagram so you don’t have to. Jordan entered alongside Casey, and the star had hearts racing inside and outside of the villa.

Love Island has not been holding back on the bombshells this year, and as Samie got the boys’ heads turning, it was time for the girls to get revenge as they were introduced to not one, but two, hot new singles.

We take a closer look at new bombshell Jordan Odofin.

Meet Love Island bombshell Jordan

Jordan Odofin is a 28-year-old Senior HR Adviser from London. He is now the oldest in the villa, as Olivia was previously the oldest at 27.

As well as being the oldest, he’s also the (joint) tallest. Standing at 6ft 5in (1.95m), Jordan and Tom are the tallest in the villa, with Kai following closely behind at 6ft 4in (1.93m).

He says he’s in the villa to find a “genuine connection” without distractions, as he’s been busy focusing on his career in the outside world.

Love Island 2023: Jordan Odofin’s Instagram revealed

Jordan Odofin can be found on Instagram @snapsofjords. At the time of writing, he has just over 2,600 followers.

Due to new Love Island rules, contestants’ Instagram profiles are on pause while they’re in the villa. Therefore, Jordan’s bio currently reads: “I’m off to find love in the @loveisland villa. See you soon!”

At the time of writing, he has 27 posts on his page, posted in a variety of exotic locations, including Greece and Croatia.

Fans wanted Zara and Jordan to couple up

Of course, Love Island fans took to Twitter to discuss Jordan’s arrival, and it wasn’t just the girls in the villa who were excited about his entrance.

Some fans were disappointed that Zara was dumped just before Jordan’s entrance, claiming the two would have been a perfect match.

One fan tweeted: “Sending Zara home and bringing in this fine specimen known as Jordan a day later is possibly the biggest violation in Love island history.”

