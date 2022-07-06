











Laura Whitmore is heading into the Love Island villa for the impending Casa Amor recoupling, as islanders will be forced to ‘stick or switch’.

On Sunday night we saw the girls and boys separated into two separate villas, where they were joined by a group of bombshells. As we know from previous years, this is the ultimate loyalty test and the past couple of episodes have proved that it’s not too late for heads to turn.

Let’s dive into the stick or switch scenario as we find out who will recouple with who, and which Islanders will be left alone and heartbroken.

Laura Whitmore heads into Love Island villa as Casa Amor closes

When lounging by the pool both villas receive a text telling them that recoupling is on the cards. This means they need to decide whether to stay with their original couplings or decide to couple up with someone else.

The Islanders are torn on the news, with many of them having mixed opinions on what will happen.

Paige is keen to stick with Jacques as she says: “I am one of those people that is a glass half full, I am actually really excited to go back just so I can see Jacques again.”

Little does Paige know that on Tuesday night, we saw Jacques O’Neill have a kiss with Cheyanne Kerr. However, he did previously say his head is with Paige Thorne, so who knows whether he’ll follow his heart or head.

Tasha also feels that things are heating up noting: “Ok things are getting real now…”

Whereas the announcement has Dami feeling split: “My head’s fried, scrambled, whatever way you like your eggs. That’s the way my head is right now. I’m scared.”

This evening the Islanders in the main villa will gather around the firepit as Laura Whitmore enters the Villa to start the stick or switch process.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox