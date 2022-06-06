Love Island is back and so are these 17 iconic memes













Love Island is back in 2022 and that means one thing for sure – there are many new memes pending, and we can’t wait. Before the internet gets to work on this series’ memes, let’s take a look back at 17 of the most iconic Love Island memes to date.

From Olivia Attwood being a self-proclaimed “F Boy whisperer” to Kady McDermott going into full meltdown mode over bombshell Tina Stinnes, Love Island has produced many memorable reality TV moments since it first began in 2015.

Hugo Hammond was a contestant on Love Island season 7 and his comments leaving the villa with Amy Day got him into the Love Island mem hall of fame on Twitter.

Amy’s shocked expression went viral after Hugo said that his search for love on the show was “tragic“.

Amy after Hugo belittled her 😂 pic.twitter.com/3IP8cxSqBG — Christian (@Christi4nM) August 23, 2021

Millie’s keyboard skills went viral

No season of Love Island would be complete without the annual talent competition. Some contestants come to the show bringing their A-Game and put their skills to use including fire breathing, singing and dancing.

In 2021, Millie Court whipped out a keyboard and managed to turn herself into a meme instantly. Millie’s keyboard moment has been photoshopped into all kinds of Love Island memes since season 7.

Not them showing Millie on the piano 😭 ohh the memes #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/3MFurzTMeN — Kels (@hornyhairgirl) August 23, 2021

Chris Hughes’ meme stands the test of time

The OG of all the Love Island memes has to be Chris Hughes laying in bed during season 3 in 2017.

The moment he was caught unaware, lying awake at night in the villa has been repurposed for all kinds of posts and all manner of comments have accompanied Chris’ photo.

me knowing this meme of Chris will be back for love Island #loveisland pic.twitter.com/LDlFf8s12j — nat (@magicspovs) June 5, 2022

Amy’s declaration of love turned sour

Season 5’s Amy Hart makes it into the list of iconic memes by a mile.

Her “I came here to tell you that I loved you” moment is one that goes down in Love Island history. Amy was seething, Curtis Pritchard was pretty much left speechless and the nation was left with content to make memes.

saw frickin amy hart from love island at work today felt like i was witnessing a live action meme pic.twitter.com/i1QcTL6dO3 — charlotte🧣 (@taycewilderness) February 10, 2022

Curtis showed off his skills

Curtis and Amy’s entertainment didn’t stop at their dead-end romance, dancer Curtis whacked on some feathers and speedos during season 5 and gave the nation the meme they never knew they needed.

Many Twitter users have cut Curtis out of the photo and photoshopped him into other Love Island scenes, more called his look ‘The King Julian’ and others compared it to one of Chloe Burrows’ looks on the show.

Thread of my fave love island memes of all time #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/YexISymT32 — lex (@baggyalt) May 30, 2022

Meme-worthy confusion on Millie’s face

Love Island’s 2021 series was full of twists and turns and despite Millie Court and Liam Reardon winning the show, they had their fair share of drama in the villa.

Millie’s sheer confusion at Liam’s antics while out of the villa was caught on camera and a memorable moment like this can only mean one thing – make it into a meme.

I want to know how much Olivia Rodrigo is paying love island #loveIsland pic.twitter.com/mOk9QthJjq — Courtney (@finstatw) August 20, 2021

Maura being perplexed also makes it into the meme list

There have been many moments of confusion for the contestants on Love Island since the show began in 2015.

Maura Higgins overhearing Tom Walker’s “all talk” comment resulted in this face of sheer confusion (and a huge argument to follow).

May the spirit of Maura Higgins violently possess this seasons #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/1IEPpCPWsW — Niall (Taylor’s Version)  (@sadtwinkera) June 28, 2021

Love Island’s Michael Griffiths is also a meme

Season 5 of Love Island welcomed firefighter Michael Griffiths into the villa.

A photo of him bursting out laughing continues to do the rounds as a Love Island meme since he appeared on the show in 2019.

Millie’s memes don’t stop at the keyboard

There’s a reason why Millie Court won season 7 of Love Island and her personality shines through in all of her memes.

The Essex girl was caught making a shocked face on the ITV show and the photo has been made into many hilarious memes.

TEDDYS BROTHERS ARE SO FUNNY, they deffo stole all the funny gene #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/bFJJZV0fnn — Love Island (@onlyloveisland) August 22, 2021

Twitter cant get enough of Greg looking fuming

Greg O’Shea was a winner of Love Island alongside Amber Gill in season 5.

One of his more fiery moments on the show was captured and has been made into memes galore since he appeared on the ITV show.

why do the producers feel the need to make the kissing sounds so loud #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/JIDGlYIiAg — hey bebs xx (@nuggetssharebox) July 12, 2021

Tommy Fury and Elly Belly

Molly Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were one of Love Island season 5’s favourite couples.

Their romance was captured on the show and they’re still together today. Another thing that’s lasted from Tommy’s time on Love Island is this meme of him holding Molly’s teddy Elly Belly.

Why can’t the guys be like Tommy sitting at home with Elly Belly waiting for Molly Mae to come back 😫 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/dJ0ChaX298 — Natalie Williams (@nataliewillss) July 28, 2021

Chloe Burrows during recoupling

Another Love Island contestant looking confused makes it into the iconic memes list.

This time, it’s Chloe Burrows who has been caught on camera looking pretty horrified. The Islander had many hilarious moments on the show, but her face during a recoupling ceremony has done the rounds as a meme.

Jake Cornish had the nation in stitches

Thanks to Love Island season 7 star Jake Cornish repeating to his ex Liberty Poole that she was his girlfriend countless times, he’s made it onto the list of iconic memes.

It’s hard to choose between the memes about Jake’s love of toes and his ‘your my girlfriend’ moments, but this Spongebob meme tops it for Reality Titbit.

Ovie’s level of chill goes down in the history books

Basketballer Ovie Soko spent 58 days in the Love Island villa in 2019.

The season 5 star’s moments chilling in the villa make it onto the meme list because no one else has ever made it through the ITV show without causing any chaos.

I wonder if we’ll have anyone as chilled as Ovie in this years #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/PkaoAIQsAt — Tom (@tjkeaveny1) June 5, 2022

Anna’s moment of meltdown is totally meme-worthy

Another Love Island season 5 contestant, Anna Vakili, went from ‘regular Anna’ to ‘storm Anna’ in an instant on the ITV show.

Jordan Hames ‘grafted’ newbie India Reynolds in 2019 and Anna gave him a piece of her mind.

I must admit, I’m disappointed the admin didn’t do a #LoveIsland countdown featuring



“TWO DAYS – TWO DAYS!” pic.twitter.com/ormbENRcMF — PMLEGEND™ Esq.🇯🇲👨🏾‍⚖️🌹🅴 (@PMLEGEND) June 6, 2022

Amy Hart is the meme queen

As well as Anna going into meltdown on the show, Amy Hart also experienced something similar while on Love Island.

Amy’s moment of meltdown in the Love Island confessionals after things didn’t work out with Curtis Pritchard makes her the ultimate meme queen. Thankfully, Amy’s now loved up with her boyfriend Sam Rason in 2022.

me wanting to watch love island but also being halfway through gcses #loveisland #gcses2022 pic.twitter.com/OgGPzDwhLA — lacie (@anqvllic) June 5, 2022

Tommy Fury makes the final meme of the list

During Love Island season 5, Tommy Fury and Curtis Pritchard entered the villa as a surprise to the existing contestants.

Tommy is an iconic Love Islander on his own but he also makes the list of iconic memes a second time around with a snap of him bursting out laughing, Michael Griffiths style.

NOT LILLIE TRYNA BE THE NEXT MOLLY MAE WITH HER TEDDY BEAR LMAOOOOO #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/uRdkx3o7ST — nadssss (@06_nadzz) July 27, 2021

