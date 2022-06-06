Love Island is back and so are these 17 iconic memes

Love Island is back in 2022 and that means one thing for sure – there are many new memes pending, and we can’t wait. Before the internet gets to work on this series’ memes, let’s take a look back at 17 of the most iconic Love Island memes to date.
From Olivia Attwood being a self-proclaimed “F Boy whisperer” to Kady McDermott going into full meltdown mode over bombshell Tina Stinnes, Love Island has produced many memorable reality TV moments since it first began in 2015.
Amy’s face at Hugo’s comments
Hugo Hammond was a contestant on Love Island season 7 and his comments leaving the villa with Amy Day got him into the Love Island mem hall of fame on Twitter.
Amy’s shocked expression went viral after Hugo said that his search for love on the show was “tragic“.
Millie’s keyboard skills went viral
No season of Love Island would be complete without the annual talent competition. Some contestants come to the show bringing their A-Game and put their skills to use including fire breathing, singing and dancing.
In 2021, Millie Court whipped out a keyboard and managed to turn herself into a meme instantly. Millie’s keyboard moment has been photoshopped into all kinds of Love Island memes since season 7.
Chris Hughes’ meme stands the test of time
The OG of all the Love Island memes has to be Chris Hughes laying in bed during season 3 in 2017.
The moment he was caught unaware, lying awake at night in the villa has been repurposed for all kinds of posts and all manner of comments have accompanied Chris’ photo.
Amy’s declaration of love turned sour
Season 5’s Amy Hart makes it into the list of iconic memes by a mile.
Her “I came here to tell you that I loved you” moment is one that goes down in Love Island history. Amy was seething, Curtis Pritchard was pretty much left speechless and the nation was left with content to make memes.
Curtis showed off his skills
Curtis and Amy’s entertainment didn’t stop at their dead-end romance, dancer Curtis whacked on some feathers and speedos during season 5 and gave the nation the meme they never knew they needed.
Many Twitter users have cut Curtis out of the photo and photoshopped him into other Love Island scenes, more called his look ‘The King Julian’ and others compared it to one of Chloe Burrows’ looks on the show.
Meme-worthy confusion on Millie’s face
Love Island’s 2021 series was full of twists and turns and despite Millie Court and Liam Reardon winning the show, they had their fair share of drama in the villa.
Millie’s sheer confusion at Liam’s antics while out of the villa was caught on camera and a memorable moment like this can only mean one thing – make it into a meme.
Maura being perplexed also makes it into the meme list
There have been many moments of confusion for the contestants on Love Island since the show began in 2015.
Maura Higgins overhearing Tom Walker’s “all talk” comment resulted in this face of sheer confusion (and a huge argument to follow).
Love Island’s Michael Griffiths is also a meme
Season 5 of Love Island welcomed firefighter Michael Griffiths into the villa.
A photo of him bursting out laughing continues to do the rounds as a Love Island meme since he appeared on the show in 2019.
Millie’s memes don’t stop at the keyboard
There’s a reason why Millie Court won season 7 of Love Island and her personality shines through in all of her memes.
The Essex girl was caught making a shocked face on the ITV show and the photo has been made into many hilarious memes.
Twitter cant get enough of Greg looking fuming
Greg O’Shea was a winner of Love Island alongside Amber Gill in season 5.
One of his more fiery moments on the show was captured and has been made into memes galore since he appeared on the ITV show.
Tommy Fury and Elly Belly
Molly Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were one of Love Island season 5’s favourite couples.
Their romance was captured on the show and they’re still together today. Another thing that’s lasted from Tommy’s time on Love Island is this meme of him holding Molly’s teddy Elly Belly.
Chloe Burrows during recoupling
Another Love Island contestant looking confused makes it into the iconic memes list.
This time, it’s Chloe Burrows who has been caught on camera looking pretty horrified. The Islander had many hilarious moments on the show, but her face during a recoupling ceremony has done the rounds as a meme.
Jake Cornish had the nation in stitches
Thanks to Love Island season 7 star Jake Cornish repeating to his ex Liberty Poole that she was his girlfriend countless times, he’s made it onto the list of iconic memes.
It’s hard to choose between the memes about Jake’s love of toes and his ‘your my girlfriend’ moments, but this Spongebob meme tops it for Reality Titbit.
Ovie’s level of chill goes down in the history books
Basketballer Ovie Soko spent 58 days in the Love Island villa in 2019.
The season 5 star’s moments chilling in the villa make it onto the meme list because no one else has ever made it through the ITV show without causing any chaos.
Anna’s moment of meltdown is totally meme-worthy
Another Love Island season 5 contestant, Anna Vakili, went from ‘regular Anna’ to ‘storm Anna’ in an instant on the ITV show.
Jordan Hames ‘grafted’ newbie India Reynolds in 2019 and Anna gave him a piece of her mind.
Amy Hart is the meme queen
As well as Anna going into meltdown on the show, Amy Hart also experienced something similar while on Love Island.
Amy’s moment of meltdown in the Love Island confessionals after things didn’t work out with Curtis Pritchard makes her the ultimate meme queen. Thankfully, Amy’s now loved up with her boyfriend Sam Rason in 2022.
Tommy Fury makes the final meme of the list
During Love Island season 5, Tommy Fury and Curtis Pritchard entered the villa as a surprise to the existing contestants.
Tommy is an iconic Love Islander on his own but he also makes the list of iconic memes a second time around with a snap of him bursting out laughing, Michael Griffiths style.
WATCH LOVE ISLAND FROM JUNE 6TH 9 PM ON ITV2
AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK