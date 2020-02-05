University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Just two days into the Casa Amor segment of Love Island series 6 and it’s looking like heads are turning left, right and every which way in between.

Relationships are blossoming between the likes of Callum and Molly, Mike and Priscilla, and George and Demi, shoving the memory of their original couples to the back of their minds.

Ever since Priscilla Anyabu stepped in the Casa Amor villa, she has captured the attention not only of Mike, but also of the viewers. And mainly over one thing: her flawless, glowing skin.

So, what’s Priscilla’s secret? Fans are desperate for her to be booted off the show so she can share all her top tips and tricks!

Fans go crazy for Priscilla’s skin

It’s not surprising that the 25-year-old model and former beauty queen has a pretty top notch skincare routine. Whether she’s totally dolled up or completely fresh-faced, it’s clear that Priscilla does not need an ounce of makeup on her glorious, glowing skin.

One fan Tweeted: “Priscilla skin is FLAWLESS! Not a single blemish, those other girls are shook”

The majority of viewers are all desperate to get their hands on her routine so they can look as good, and we have some of her top tips!

Me sneaking into Casa Amor to find out Priscilla’s skin care routine cause her skin he GLOWIN! 😍😍 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/LktOIARRL4 — Theo Carrena (@TheoCarrena1) February 4, 2020

Priscilla’s skincare routine

Priscilla is a big fan of face masks. In one Instagram post, she is using a hydrogen hydrating peel off face mask.

She also goes for regular facials at Mel’s Glow House in Hackney, keeping her skin in tiptop condition. Some of the treatments Priscilla has got at Mel’s include a 24k gold mask.

Maybe Priscilla’s on her way to becoming a beauty guru once she steps out of the villa…

