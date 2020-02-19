University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

The sixth season of Love Island is hotting up as we swiftly approach the final, coming this Sunday, February 23rd. There are currently six couples still in the Cape Town villa, but an elimination is looming.

Since Mike Boateng and Priscilla Anyabu met during the Casa Amor section of the show, they have gone from strength to strength as a couple. Sure, there have been some hiccups on the way thanks to Mike’s past on the show, but things are looking good for the couple in terms of a real relationship forming.

Priscilla has definitely proven herself to be a fan-favourite and she has won over both the audience and fellow Islanders with her natural charisma, beauty and humour. So, we’ve done some digging into Priscilla’s background to find out more about the Love Island star.

Priscilla Anyabu on her Ugandan heritage

Since appearing on the show, 25-year-old Priscilla has spoken about her Ugandan heritage. Priscilla grew up in Battersea, South London and currently works as both a model and operations manager. She studied Business Management at Brunel University London.

On the first day of Casa Amor, those in charge of Priscilla’s Twitter account even announced that she was Uganda.

In a tweet which showed Priscilla and Mike getting to know one another, Priscilla’s account tweeted: “I am Ugandan, but I love a good quality Kente!”

Kente cloth is a traditional fabric from Ghana. Mike Boateng has Ghanaian heritage, hence this tweet is an adorable nod to him.

I am Ugandan 🇺🇬 , but I love a good quality Kente 😍!👀 #lovelsland pic.twitter.com/Wh7fuRtaPb — Priscilla Anyabu (@Cillapurple) February 4, 2020

Priscilla at Miss Uganda UK

Although she hasn’t spoken about it while in the villa – not that we know of – Priscilla is actually a pageant queen.

Back in 2013, Priscilla competed in and Miss Uganda UK. She placed second and also won Best Traditional wear. You can watch the highlights from Miss Uganda UK on YouTube here.

In 2016, Priscilla also held the title of Miss Face of Africa EU.

Priscilla representing Uganda on television is sweet #loveisland — KPrince. (@iamkprince_) February 12, 2020

Meet Priscilla’s family

In episode 25 of Love Island (Tuesday, February 11th), Priscilla revealed to Mike that she had twenty siblings in a game of ‘two truths, one lie’.

Priscilla has not revealed much else about her family, however her Instagram (@priscillaanyabu_) is filled with family snaps and they appear to be a close bunch. Priscilla is particularly close with her mother and closest to her brother Jonathan, who can be seen in the below picture wearing green.

