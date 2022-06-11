Love Island representation at a high this year as Afia rocks her natural birthmark













New bombshell Afia Tonkmor just entered the Love Island villa and fans can’t get enough of her already. What audiences are loving this year are the contestants embracing their natural selves, for example, Tasha rocking her hearing aid around the villa and not giving a damn!

Eagle eyes fans have already noticed this with Afia too as she embraces the birthmark on her side while sporting some unreal bikinis and looks.

RELATED: Afia Tonkmor is 25 and ready for a summer romance on Love Island

Menudo: Forever Young | Official Trailer | HBO Max BridTV 10398 Menudo: Forever Young | Official Trailer | HBO Max https://i.ytimg.com/vi/h8b3VB0vSqo/hqdefault.jpg 1029728 1029728 center 22403

From Lifted Entertainment Love Island: SR8 on ITV2 and ITV Hub Pictured: Afia Tonkmor. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: [email protected]

Fans are loving Afia embracing her natural beauty

Some fans noticed it straight away and appear to be nothing but supportive of the beauty rocking her natural birthmark – which we think looks unreal! One fan on Twitter said:

“Na it makes me smile that Afia is on the show with her visible birthmark. Hope we’re on the road to seeing more relatable people on the show.” Twitter

Another said:

“Thank god ITV is finally putting more natural and real people into the show! I don’t think they realise how important it is.” Twitter

Tasha rocks her hearing aid

Another thing fans have loved to see this year is how open Tasha has been about her hearing aid.

Almost immediately Tasha told the group about being born deaf and her Cochlear implant and said “it’s just a part of who I am now and I embrace it.”

The Islanders were all so supportive with many saying they wouldn’t have even known. Again, audiences are loving it too with one person saying:

“Seeing Tasha visibly wearing her hearing aid is amazing. My little cousin has one and refuses to wear it because she worries about what people will think. Representation matters!! Well done.” Twitter

okay but tasha having her hair up, and her hearing aid visible, got me emotional and it might not see a big thing to a lot of people but it is to me #loveisland — ann (first kill spoilers) // jane beale’s wife (@quandromache) June 10, 2022

Afia is ready for a summer of love

The Love Island bombshell is ready to have the summer of a lifetime, speaking to ITV, she said: “It just seems like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet someone, have an amazing summer, just have so much fun and have a bit of a summer romance as well.“

Speaking of what she’s like in relationships, Afia revealed that she falls in love very quickly. She added: “…two dates I am like, ‘OMG I am obsessed with this boy, he’s everything.“

WATCH LOVE ISLAND ON ITV2 AND ITV HUB EVERY DAY EXCEPT SATURDAYS AT 9 PM

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK