Love Island representation at a high this year as Afia rocks her natural birthmark

New bombshell Afia Tonkmor just entered the Love Island villa and fans can’t get enough of her already. What audiences are loving this year are the contestants embracing their natural selves, for example, Tasha rocking her hearing aid around the villa and not giving a damn!
Eagle eyes fans have already noticed this with Afia too as she embraces the birthmark on her side while sporting some unreal bikinis and looks.
Fans are loving Afia embracing her natural beauty
Some fans noticed it straight away and appear to be nothing but supportive of the beauty rocking her natural birthmark – which we think looks unreal! One fan on Twitter said:
“Na it makes me smile that Afia is on the show with her visible birthmark. Hope we’re on the road to seeing more relatable people on the show.”Twitter
Another said:
“Thank god ITV is finally putting more natural and real people into the show! I don’t think they realise how important it is.”Twitter
Tasha rocks her hearing aid
Another thing fans have loved to see this year is how open Tasha has been about her hearing aid.
Almost immediately Tasha told the group about being born deaf and her Cochlear implant and said “it’s just a part of who I am now and I embrace it.”
The Islanders were all so supportive with many saying they wouldn’t have even known. Again, audiences are loving it too with one person saying:
“Seeing Tasha visibly wearing her hearing aid is amazing. My little cousin has one and refuses to wear it because she worries about what people will think. Representation matters!! Well done.”Twitter
Afia is ready for a summer of love
The Love Island bombshell is ready to have the summer of a lifetime, speaking to ITV, she said: “It just seems like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet someone, have an amazing summer, just have so much fun and have a bit of a summer romance as well.“
Speaking of what she’s like in relationships, Afia revealed that she falls in love very quickly. She added: “…two dates I am like, ‘OMG I am obsessed with this boy, he’s everything.“
