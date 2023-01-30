Samie Elishi is the latest bombshell to enter the Love Island villa, and although we know a lot about the Love Island newbie, her ethnicity is still unclear.

Love Island 2023 is not holding back on bringing in the bombshells, as Samie’s entrance comes just days after the arrival of Ellie and Spencer.

We take a closer look into the newest bombshell Samie, and where her surname Elishi hails from.

Meet Samie Elishi

Samie is a 22-year-old senior estate agent coordinator from North London.

She said she wanted to go on Love Island as all of her friends are settled down, so when she suggests a girls’ trip, “everyone’s staying in with their boyfriends.”

Speaking to Love Island Aftersun, Samie said coming in as a bombshell is going to be hard, but she’s not going to let anything stand in her way.

Love Island: Samie Elishi’s ethnicity explored

Samie has not confirmed her ethnicity, and therefore it remains unclear. However, as per Forebears, the surname Elishi is most commonly used in Iran.

The Love Island star is well-traveled and takes to her social media to share her adventures around the globe with her followers.

As per her Instagram, Samie’s most recent location was Cannes, France. The star has also traveled to Ibiza and Paris recently, to name a few.

Samie is set to cause a stir in the villa

Samie already had the boy’s heads turning when she entered the villa on Sunday night’s (January 29) episode, and it seems like she’s set to cause even more of a stir.

Tom and Ron in particular both have their eyes on the bombshell, who happen to be the two with the most drama in the villa already!

The Love Island First Look shows Ron telling Samie that she’s exactly his type on paper, and the feelings are mutual. Of course, this doesn’t sit well with Lana who tells Tanyel she “feels like she knows how this is going to go.”

WATCH LOVE ISLAND EVERY NIGHT AT 9 PM ON ITV2 APART FROM SATURDAYS

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK