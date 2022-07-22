How the Love Island villa has changed since series 1 - smoking area to bedrooms













Love Island season 8 is well underway and 2022’s cast has been one of the most explosive yet. This has had fans thinking about previous seasons, so let’s cast our minds back to the original villa on the show and see how much has changed!

It wasn’t until Love Island series two that the ratings really took off and the show creators decided to amp up the villa for the Islanders. Therefore, for season three they decided not to put all their eggs in one basket and to change the location.

This had us reminiscing about the old Love Island seasons and the beautiful villa that no longer features on the show, let’s take a look.

Love Island villa season 1 vs season 8

The old villa certainly has a more modern aesthetic with lots of glass. It also had massive windows which let in a lot of light, however, it also meant the house was a lot more open plan and there weren’t as many nooks to ‘pull you for a chat.’

The old pool had deck chairs and a larger rounded beach-style pool with a smoking area situated behind it. As the series went on, Islanders could only smoke when given permission and could only enter the area one at a time. Nowadays smoking is completely off limits and there is no designated area.

The bedroom was a lot smaller in season 1 with the beds pushed close together, in season two we saw beds in a circle. This year, the beds are in one line along the wall, facing each other making the morning chats and gossip sessions even juicier.

The features are never-ending, the villa includes a whirlpool in the garden and the pool which is actually the largest private pool in the Balearics. There were also sliding glass doors and a big kitchen which looks out onto a balcony terrace. The sea views from the villa gave a great perspective of the island of Carbrera and made for fantastic drone shots for the series.

Original Love Island villa goes up for sale

The original Love Island villa from series one and two went up for sale in Majorca in 2021, according to House Beautiful. The beautiful home is in the village of Santanyi and it is situated close to Ses Salines. The stone house was shown in the 2015 and 2016 Love Island series and adequately hosted the guests as it has five bedrooms. The villa went up for sale for €3,650,000 which equates to £3.1 million with property agency, Engel & Völkers.

The villa is privately owned by a French businessman who created the interior to replicate a rustic property he owned in France. Then producers came into the property and added a gym, an outside kitchen, a jacuzzi, the iconic fire-pit and a ton of hidden cameras.

The 2017 season’s villa can also be rented out for £3,000 a week which is a nice income for the multi-millionaire German businessman Nikolaus Broschek, who owns the villa and is said to be distantly related to the Queen. The set-up has remained largely similar to how it looked on the show so guests can have the true Love Island experience.

What are some differences from season 1?

The first series of Love Island was a lot shorter as the show ran for just six weeks. By season four it was extended to eight weeks long. Interestingly, series one only featured four full episodes each week, with Friday and Sunday being nights off and Saturday being a ‘weekly Hot List’ of unseen clips.

Another difference is that an Islander from the previous series would show up midway through the show. One that sticks out is when original Love Islander Calum Best turned up in the villa. He then took the boys out for a night in Magaluf, which certainly wouldn’t happen on the show anymore as it doesn’t do as many celeb appearances.

Probably the strangest thing about the first series of Love Island was that each of the finalists got ‘married’ in a fake wedding ceremony. The girls went shopping for actual wedding dresses and flowers. Season 1’s Jon Clarke took it all a bit seriously and actually proposed to his partner Hannah Elizabeth, although they split up shortly after the show. Nowadays the ceremony has been replaced with a prom night where we get to hear the heartfelt love letters where Islanders profess their love for one another.