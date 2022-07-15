Love Island Season 1 cast now from TOWIE star to PE teacher













As 2022’s Love Island is in full swing, we’re taking a look back at the cast of Love Island Season 1.

The first season of the dating show aired back in 2015, and since then the show has been through a whirlwind of drama. So, let’s take a look at what the season 1 cast is up to now from dating Little Mix star to PE teacher.

Jessica Hayes

Jessica Hayes and Max Morley became the first-ever winners of the Love Island series. However, the pair should’ve just taken the prize money, as they ended up splitting just six weeks after leaving the villa.

Jess is now a make-up artist and a mother, in January 2019, she announced that she was pregnant with her fiancé Dan Lawry. Their son Presley was born in July 2019 and the family recently celebrated his third birthday. Jess announced she was pregnant with her second child in November 2020 but sadly suffered a miscarriage five months later.

View Instagram Post

Max Morley

Morley may not have been a day one on the show but after joining two weeks into the season he was crowned winner alongside Jessica Hayes.

Max went on to appear on Ex On The Beach in 2017 and has even been with Charlotte Crosby and fellow Islanders Zara Holland and Laura Anderson. The Love Island winner now works in recruitment as an associate consultant.

View Instagram Post

Hannah Elizabeth

Hannah was coupled up with Jon Clark from the start of the series and finished in second place. They even got engaged on the show but eventually broke things off not long after.

In 2022 Hannah is a proud mum to a boy called Reggie, who she gave birth to in November 2019. She’s now modelling, an Instagram influencer and runs her own crystal healing class.

View Instagram Post

Jon Clark

Following the show, Jon Clark starred in the reality series The Only Way Is Essex with his brother. Clark also dated Chloe Crowhurst who was on Love Island in 2017, Chloe Fery and Lauren Pope.

His younger brother, Chris Clark, is known for dumping Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson via text after a short fling in early 2017 according to Daily Mail.

View Instagram Post

Josh Ritchie

Josh Ritchie was paired with Jessica Hayes in the villa before falling for Lauren, the two made it to the finale together and landed in third place. Ritchie was then brought back into the public eye when he leaked a video of Stephanie Davis in bed with him shortly after she announced she was pregnant. Josh was also in a relationship with Charlotte Crosby and featured in The Charlotte Show, before breaking up.

View Instagram Post

Lauren Richardson

Lauren didn’t have the best luck on the show as she didn’t find love. She paired up with Josh, then Chris W and Luis, before agreeing to be in a friendship partnership with Josh again. Unlike other Love Island contestants, Lauren kept a low profile and is now a P.E teacher and a fitness queen.

Cally Jane Beech

Cally Jane Beech entered the villa a couple of weeks into the process and partnered up with Luis. The two placed fourth overall and their relationship survived outside the villa.

The pair are the first Love Island couple to have a baby together and had a daughter who they called Vienna in 2017. However, just 10 weeks after Vienna’s birth, Luis and Cally split up.

View Instagram Post

Luis Morrison

Luis co-parents his daughter Vienna with Cally Jane Beech. He also has a son with Chloe Elizabeth but they split just two months after the birth of baby Romeo.

in his Instagram bio, he has tagged a Celebrity Cars company and an Active Juices brand, which promotes cold-pressed cleansing juices.

View Instagram Post