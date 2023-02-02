Shaq Muhammad has quickly become a fan favorite in the Love Island villa – and previous seasons have shown this could go on to land him a big net worth. Especially as some fans are saying his face should be “on the £20 note”.

Love Island 2023 has not been short of drama, but one couple who have been solid from day one are Shaq and Tanya, who have even said they love each other.

We take a closer look into fan favorite Shaq and how his life could change after leaving the villa.

Shaq has become a Love Island fan favorite

Shaq has been admired by viewers for calling out some of the boys’ behaviour toward the girls.

On last night’s episode (February 1) Shaq called out Ron for his behaviour towards Lana. “That girl has serious feelings for you and I feel like you’ve taken complete advantage of her,” he said.

He went on to tell Ron he doesn’t agree with how he’s treated Lana when new bombshells have entered the villa, and what he says and does are “two completely different things”.

Love Island fans took to Twitter to applaud Shaq for having the girls’ backs. One tweeted: “You know Shaq has some strong women in his life, the way he backs the girls and holds the boys to account is 10/10.”

Shaq’s net worth could skyrocket after Love Island

Shaq’s net worth is unknown at the moment. However, he works as an airport security officer in London. Glassdoor states the average salary for this role is £29,053.

If he were to win the show with Tanya, they would both receive £25,000 in prize money. Previous winners and finalists have also gone on to secure massive brand deals with fashion brands.

Instagram is also a huge platform for Islanders to make money. A TikTok from tbhtalent stated Shaq had the lowest amount of Instagram followers before going in, at 6,961.

Due to his popularity on the show, he now boasts 27.8k followers on the platform, and that is with his account being on pause. We’re sure this is set to skyrocket as the show goes on, and when he leaves.

Not all Love Island stars bag a huge net worth after the show

It comes as no surprise that Molly Mae and Tommy reportedly have the biggest net worth of previous Love Island members.

However, not all Islanders go on to secure a huge net worth after the show.

Recent Channel 4 documentary Life After Love Island followed the lives of previous Islanders, including last season’s Coco Lodge and Ikenna Ekwonna.

Coco was seen going back to her job as a shot girl while waiting for payment for her influencing work, while Ikenna was finding it hard to land brand deals after the show.

