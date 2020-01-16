Love Island: Sophie Piper’s accent explained - where is the 2020 star from?

University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

We’ve five days into the first-ever season of Winter Love Island.

Already, first impressions are out the window, bets have been placed, and fans are already rooting for which contestants to boot off first!

So far, Sophie Piper is one of just the few Islanders who seem interested in who they’re coupled up with. But the two new boys could stir up trouble for young Soph and her current partner, Connor.

But that is not what has really got fans talking about Sophie, as her accent has been driving the internet mad. So, where is Sophie from? And what on earth is her accent?

Where is Sophie Piper from?

Sophie, 21, is from Essex.

As most of us have come across Essex accents on our tellies thanks to the likes of The Only Way Is Essex and shows like Love Island, viewers have been baffled by Sophie’s baby-like voice. It’s far from any voice we’ve ever heard!

Considering that Sophie went to the same school as previous Love Island winner, Kem Cetinay – who definitely does not have an accent like Sophie’s – we think it’s just an affectation that she’s picked up over the years.

This is hammered in when you hear both of her older sisters speak; neither Lili Piper nor Rochelle Humes speak like Sophie.

Before entering the Winter Love Island villa, Sophie was working as a medical personal assistant in the NHS.

Love Island viewers can’t stand Sophie’s accent

Love Island fans have become so infuriated with Sophie’s accents that some viewers are claiming they’ve switched off the telly.

One viewer said: “Is it possible to just mute Sophie’s voice,” with another demanding that “Someone give Sophie a new voice.”

On the whole, Sophie seems to be one of the more well-liked Islanders, and so this criticism in comparison to the flack her fellow contestants are receiving is pretty minor.

Sophie’s gorg but I know her accent is gonna go right through me sksksks #LoveIsland — B E K (@_RebekahJade) January 12, 2020

More accents under fire

Sophie Piper is not the only Islander in the firing line.

Already, the boy she’s coupled up with – Connor Durman – has been critiqued on his Essex accent, as has Siannise’s Bristolian voice, the Gale twins’ baby whisper, and Callum’s Scouse growl.

It’s clearly not a good year for the accents!