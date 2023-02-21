It’s that time again when the Love Island contestants get down and dirty and discuss their favorite positions, and it seems like the speed bump has taken the win.

The ‘speed bump’ seems to have made an impact in the Love Island villa, and it seems like one couple is set to hit another big bump in the road.

We take a look at the rocky ride going down in the Love Island villa.

The ‘speed bump’ proves popular with the Love Islanders

In a game of Knowing Me, Knowing You! the girls are asked to name their partner’s favorite position in the bedroom.

The speed bump proves pretty popular, but what exactly is it that the boys love so much?

Well, as per Metro, the speed bump is a rear-entry position where the woman would lay on her front with a pillow or bolster underneath her hips. The partner can then be seen kneeling from behind.

The name speed ‘bump’ comes from the rise that’s created by the pillow for the woman’s pelvis.

Love Island’s Tanya referred to Martin as a ‘speed bump’

It seems like the speed bump isn’t only being used as a position in the Love Island villa, but it is in fact being used as a nickname.

When returning from Casa Amor, Tanya walked in with bombshell Martin, only for her to refer to him as a ‘speed bump’ in her and Shaq’s relationship. We know what Martin won’t be doing when he gets home!

Of course, fans (and Martin) found this ‘muggy.’

“After calling my guy a speed bump y’all need to get off martins back, his response was warranted”, tweeted Martin’s friend and ex-Islander Dami Hope.

Tensions are set to rise between Martin and Tanya

It seems like Martin has had enough of being used as a speed bump, as tonight (February 21) tensions are set to rise when he calls Tanya a ‘liar’.

“I look like an idiot in front of everyone, I feel like causing some drama right now,” exclaims Martin as he sees Tanya and Shaq kissing in the distance.

Of course, being called a liar didn’t go down well with Tanya, and it seems like an explosive argument is set to erupt.

Let’s hope the game brightens things up!

LOVE ISLAND AIRS TONIGHT AT 9PM ON ITV2 AND ITVX

