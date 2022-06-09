











Love Island bombshell Ekin-Su is entering the villa hoping to steal someone’s man, and she isn’t afraid to do so. And like other Islanders, there is the question circulating about whether she’s undergone plastic surgery.

The ITV2 star’s Instagram suggests she has. Ekin-Su tagged two cosmetic brands in a post, where she disabled comments and posed in front of a lit-up sign reading: ‘I’m Palm Ink’. She tagged a Turkey tattoo studio as the location.

She is usually pretty open about any changes she makes to her body, including to her face. Ekin-Su underwent a new teeth procedure in Turkey back in October 2021, several months ahead of her villa fame.

LOVE ISLAND: Ekin-Su’s age makes her perfect for ‘Italian snack’ Davide

From Lifted Entertainment Love Island: SR8 on ITV2 and ITV Hub Pictured: Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: [email protected]

Ekin-Su’s plastic surgery

Ekin-Su shared an Instagram post in October 2021 where she is located in a Turkey tattoo shop Palm Ink. In the caption, she tagged two cosmetic surgery companies Serene Cosmetic and Comfort Zone Surgery Official.

As per The Mirror, the Love Island bombshell had her breast augmentation done in Istanbul at Comfort Zone, and shared her journey before and after the procedure on her Instagram story.

She was treated to a luxury stay at a villa, with 24/7 care as she underwent the breast augmentation. The reality star was taken into her operation at 4.30am and called herself a “brave girl” by going the entire process alone.

The company is known for TLC reality stars Darcey and Stacey’s breast augmentation surgeries, as well as for performing on Married at First Sight star Nikita Jasmine and Katie Price.

The Love Island star’s older photos

Ekin-Su looks noticeably different following the surgery, but has always been appreciated for her striking looks pre-procedure. Her oldest picture on Instagram dates back to 2019, where she has a more youthful appearance.

The bombshell’s chest area is less significant, while her teeth were still straight and white. Since getting her veneers done, she has a much whiter set of gnashers but rarely showed them off before – so she has a new-found confidence!

She has always maintained an au-naturel look, with limited make-up, and has never been afraid to share pictures without any glam on. Even then, fans have described the influencer as “so pretty” ahead of her villa entrance.

UH OH: Love Island’s Gemma ‘hasn’t changed’ her feelings for Liam

She got new teeth in Turkey

Ekin-Su got veneers done at Dental Design Turkey, in Antalya, which cost her £4,000. In a Q&A after the procedure, the influencer explained she had ten teeth done at the top and 11 at the bottom.

She described the company as the “bestest” and even added that she misses sitting in the chair where she underwent the process. The clinic has a five-star rating on Google Reviews and has been operating since 2005.

Several islanders have had teeth done before heading into the villa, including Love Island alumni Jack Fincham, Megan Barton-Hanson and Connor Durman. Others have waited until exiting the show, such as Jordan Hames.

WATCH LOVE ISLAND ON ITV2 AND ITV HUB EVERY DAY EXCEPT SATURDAYS AT 9 PM

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK