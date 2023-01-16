Lana Jenkins is one of the singletons heading into the Winter Love Island villa, and the star has a few tattoos on display, including her ‘reverse cowgirl’ ink.

The 2023 season of Love Island will see the Islanders escape the UK winter weather and head straight for sunny South Africa for a season of love, hosted by Maya Jama.

We take a closer look at Love Island star Lana Jenkins and her tattoos.

Meet Love Island’s Lana Jenkins

Lana is a 25-year-old make-up artist from Luton.

She’s fluent in Spanish and says it’s her ‘pulling method’ on nights out. It’s a shame she’s not heading into the Spanish villa!

Lana, who has been single for 2 and a half years, is excited to go on Love Island to get the butterfly feeling of meeting someone new as she says she hasn’t felt it in a while.

Lana’s cowgirl tattoo has been given a cheeky meaning

Love Island’s Lana has a cowboy hat tattoo on the back of her arm and joked everyone kept saying she got the ink because she likes ‘reverse cowgirl.’

The cowboy hat isn’t Lana’s only tattoo. In March 2021, Lana posted a picture to Instagram showing off a tattoo on the side of her ribs.

The tattoo seems to be of a giraffe with many of her followers commenting with the giraffe emoji under her photo.

One of Lana’s friends wrote: “I see you Mr giraffe” to which Lana replied: “I see you.”

Lana welcomes the new Love Island social media rule

This year, the Islander’s social media accounts will be paused and friends and family will not be posting for them during their time in the villa. At the time of writing Lana’s bio states: “I’m off to find love in the @loveisland villa. See you soon!”

Speaking to RadioTimes and other press about the rules Lana said: “I think it’s not a bad thing at all.”

“I think it’s nice that you have time away from Instagram and also your friends and family don’t have the pressures of it.”

At the time of writing, Lana has 14.5k followers on the platform.

WATCH LOVE ISLAND ON ITV2 FROM MONDAY JANUARY 16 ON ITV2

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK