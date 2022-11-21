Love Island star Luca Bish thanks fans for 'kind messages' after Gemma break-up











Love Island star Luca Bish has thanked fans for their “kind messages” and support following his split from Gemma Owen.

The couple finished second in the 2022 series of ITV’s hit reality show, but have called it quits after just three outside the villa. The duo had been in a long-distance relationship since getting out of the villa, splitting their time between Gemma’s family home in Cheshire, and Luca’s home in Brighton.

Now that the pair have called it quits, let’s take a look at Luca Bish’s first post as a singleton.

Luca and Gemma break up three months after Love Island

Gemma first broke the news on Wednesday, November 16, as she added on her Instagram story, as per Manchester Evening News: “It wasn’t an easy decision but this ultimately is what is best for us both right now”

She continued: “Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning and I want to thank you for your continued support as we start new chapters. Love always. Gem x.”

Luca later also shared his own statement on Instagram, writing that they made “the mutual decision earlier today to go our separate ways.”

Bish added that he treasures their memories together, writing: “We will remain good friends and I wish nothing but the best for her.”

Luca’s last grid post before his recent selfie shows him and Gemma spending Bonfire Night together on November 5. Many were shocked but the news of their breakup as it was only a matter of weeks ago when Bish gushed that he was “experiencing another first” with her.

Love Island star Luca Bish thanks fans for ‘kind messages’

The 23-year-old stayed silent following his initial statement confirming the breakup. However, he has since re-surfaced and shared a selfie on Instagram on Sunday night, November 20. In the image, he appears pensive with his face resting on his hand as he sits on the sofa in a black hoodie.

In the caption, he referenced the breakup writing: “Glad this week is over. Thank you for all the kind messages”

Fans and followers flooded the comments section sharing supportive messages to the reality star. Some of which were from his former Love Island co-stars Ikenna Ekwonna and Dami Hope. Dami wrote: “Luca Bish has entered the chat let’s f*****n ave itttt ❤️‍🔥,” while Ikenna commented: “Too leng 😍”

Love Island pal Jacques O’Neill also commented: “My brother always got you.” Whilst Andrew Le Page who is still going strong with Tasha Ghouri wrote: “get up to London soon brother x.”

Luca has received an outpouring of support since first sharing the news of their break-up as he wrote at the time: “Switched my phone back on after taking some time out to clear my head after an emotional afternoon to thousands of messages and news articles about my breakup.” Bish must be feeling rather overwhelmed after last week, but he reassured fans that he is ready to take on a new one.