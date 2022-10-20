Love Island star Paige Thorne spills she's back in 'contact' with Jacques O'Neill











Love Island‘s Paige Thorne has spilled all the tea on her relationship status as she revealed that she has been in ‘contact’ with her former Love Island flame Jacques O’Neil.

The announcement comes after Paige’s split from Love Island bombshell Adam Collard. Collard confirmed the break up speaking to The Sun: “We’re not together. Things happen. But I mean she is a great girl.”

Fans suspected they had broken things off after a video surfaced online of him putting his arm around a woman in McDonald’s. According to Cosmopolitan, Adam denied any wrongdoing noting that he was friends with the woman and he only went home with a box of 60 McNuggets.

Since word of Paige becoming a single lady broke, many fans wondered if she would reconnect with Jacques who she was coupled up with on the eighth season of Love Island.

It appears our Love Island sweethearts might re-unite, making all our dreams come true…

Photo by Eamonn McCormack – Getty Images for The Hundred

Thorne spoke on the current situation with Jacques on Grace Keeling’s Saving Grace YouTube podcast: “There has been slight contact. No contact with the lips.”

“Let’s not forget how this boy done me in Casa [Amor],” the Welsh native said, referring to his behavior on the ITV2 dating show. Paige reminisced on her and Jacques noting, “Obviously, we had a vibe in there.”

Paige and Jacques were fan favorites on the show and some viewers even put bets on them to win the series. However, when Casa Amor arrived, Jacques’ head was quickly turned.

When he returned to the villa it appeared as though Paige would forgive him, but the arrival of 2018 Islander Adam Collard changed her mind. In a sudden turn of events, Jacques decided to quit the show leaving Paige dumbfounded.

Speaking on her and O’Neil’s reunion she told Grace: “But we’re just going to see where things go. I am in zero rush to be with a man because men are trash,” she stated on the podcast.

Paige Thorne delves into split from Adam Collard

Paige and Adam’s long-rumored split was first speculated when Paige removed every photo of the duo from her Instagram profile. She has finally spoken publicly about the drama with Adam for the first time since their breakup. Paige said on the Saving Grace podcast: “I’m single – living my best life. No, I’m kidding, it’s been a really s*** time.”

She told Grace Keeling aka GKBarry that there were multiple things that led to their demise: “It’s not just that video.” She continued, “there are other videos that people don’t know about of different people, on the same night, in different locations.”

Paige explained what went through her mind after seeing the now-viral video: “At first I was like, nah do you know what? It’s just an arm. I get that people get flirty. There’s nothing to it. If I’m in the club and a guy puts his arm around me, is it cheating? No.”

Although, Paige admitted that she started becoming suspicious of her ex’s behavior when more details began to unravel: “And then these other videos came out and I’m just like, ooh. Ooh, I can’t justify this.”

Photo by Ricky Vigil M/GC Images