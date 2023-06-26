Love Island’s Whitney Adebayo has a wig business she’s been promoting since she walked in. As she gets to know Mehdi, viewers are hoping that she’s only in the villa to promote her biz rather than actually falling for him.

Whitney and Mehdi were attracted to each other from the moment they began speaking. Although she admits he surprised her, the two are getting closer, and have even shared a cheeky kiss on the terrace – and many more!

However, there’s one thing fans just can’t stop staring at: Whitney’s hair. She told Mehdi that she sells wigs and now viewers are hoping to get their heads underneath one, especially as she’s quickly become a Love Island fan favorite.

©ITV Plc

Love Island: Whitney’s wig business

Whitney Adebayo’s business is called CC Hair and boasts over 7K followers on Instagram. She introduced herself on Love Island as an entrepreneur who sells wigs and is never seen without one on her own head.

The business offers same-day delivery for London customers, and next-day delivery for anyone in need of a wig, but the good news is that CC Hair can be delivered all over the world! She sells wigs, bundles, and lace for hairlines.

There are a variety of different types of hair on offer, including raw hair, which claims to be the highest quality hair on the market originating from one donor. This can be dyed to any pure color with ease and can last up to five years.

Fans want wigs over Mehdi

As Whitney gets to know Mehdi, who she is coupled up with, viewers are not convinced. The majority appear to hope the islander is simply getting screen time to promote her wigs and don’t reckon she likes Mehdi.

However, host Maya Jama said they are very touchy-feely behind the scenes and appear to have chemistry. One fan wrote, “Lmaooo Whitney is the smartest person in the villa because which bombshell is coming in to steal Mehdi.”

They added: “Sis will make it to the end and I will be purchasing one of her wigs #LoveIsland.”

“You lot need to leave Whitney alone. Being in a couple means more time in the villa and more time in the villa means more wig promotion. She knows what she needs to do #LoveIsland,” penned a fellow viewer.

Whitney’s business is ‘temporarily inactive’

Whitney Adebayo’s wig business is temporarily inactive while she searches for love in the villa. However, fans are eager to get their hands on her wigs, but will officially have to wait until she leaves the island!

The CC in CC Hair stands for Candy Corner, which the 25-year-old entrepreneur launched when she was at university in 2019. Since the wig business started to fly, Whitney has dedicated her time to the brand and is self-employed.

Her LinkedIn description of the wig business, which has eight employees, states: “Candy Corner is a young start-up focusing on supplying luxury hair at affordable prices to all of our clients on a worldwide basis.”

WATCH LOVE ISLAND ON ITV2 EVERY DAY AT 9 PM