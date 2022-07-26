Love Island stars' hourly wages about to skyrocket thanks to Instagram boost













The Love Island cast will leave the villa with more than just love – but also a handful of publicity which means they can charge big bucks for sponsored Instagram posts.

If you sign up for Love Island, you’re signing up for the chance at love and a chance at fame. It’s no secret that the cast of every series has walked away with some kind of fandom, and this year is no different. Five million viewers tuned in for episode one, according to Reboot, and two Islanders have already surpassed one million followers on Instagram.

Contestant Liam Llewellyn scored a Hello Fresh sponsored post just two weeks after he decided to walk away from the show, so expect more of these to come from the remaining stars.

Canada’s Drag Race | Series 3 Trailer | BBC Three BridTV 10901 Canada’s Drag Race | Series 3 Trailer | BBC Three https://i.ytimg.com/vi/u6TGVgD1g2o/hqdefault.jpg 1055379 1055379 center 22403

How much can each Islander earn per Instagram post?

Marketing agency Honcho compared the Islanders’ wages in their current occupations, to their estimated Instagram earnings now that they’re reality stars. And it looks like they could all be a lot better off by giving up their day jobs.

Luca Bish

Luca, the cheekiest member of the bunch, is a fishmonger in Brighton, which reportedly has an average hourly salary of £12. Considering he’s now at 780K Instagram followers, he has a potential earning rate of at least £6,570.50, equating to 547.5 hours of work. Goodbye fish-gutting!

We will miss those fish puns though.

View Instagram Post

Paige Thorne

Welsh paramedic Paige is said to have worked for the NHS for the past two years, so given her experience and position, her hourly salary stands at about £19.16 per hour.

She has risen to become one of the most popular Islanders thanks to her bubbly personality, so it’s no surprise that she’s garnered a total of 854K followers. If the 24-year-old became an influencer, she could charge over £7,130 per sponsored post, which equates to 372 hours of work.

View Instagram Post

Davide Sanclimenti

The Italian Stallion runs his own electric shisha business, so he’s thought to earn £13.94 per hour on average. With his hilarious one-liners and rock-hard abs, he’s appealed to 629K followers, earning approximately £5,040.50 per Instagram post.

We have another genius business idea for him: merch with “You’re fake as Louis Vuitton from China” written on it.

View Instagram Post

Indiyah Polack

As a waitress and model, Indiyah is said to have an average hourly salary of £11.50. 427K viewers – along with Dami – have fallen in love with her, so she can charge brands £3,643.50 for each upload. If it were not for Love Island, it would take her 316.8 hours to earn.

View Instagram Post

Danica Taylor

Talented dancer Danica has about 241K Instagram followers, so her earning potential per post has risen to at least £2,018.50. Hopefully, she’ll never stop dancing though – have you seen her moves?

View Instagram Post

Tasha Ghouri

Like Danica, Tasha is a dancer, though she’s also a model. Thanks to her Love Island exposure, she can bring in £3,552.50 per post. The Thirsk native currently has 425K followers.

View Instagram Post

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

The actress is the designated mum of the villa and that title is reflected in her earnings – she’s bringing in more money into the household than her “children”. She reportedly earns £16,000 per soap episode she stars in, but there’s no confirmation of which specific show. The 27-year-old, however, is known to star in Turkish soap Kuzey Yildizi.

As the first Islander to reach 1.2 million followers, her social earnings per post currently stand at £9,518.

View Instagram Post

Gemma Owen

Although the youngest cast member, Gemma follows Ekin-Su at number two with the potential to request £8,796.50 per post. She’s currently an International Dressage Rider and could earn around £136 per hour before the villa. The 19-year-old currently stands at 1 million followers.

View Instagram Post

WATCH LOVE ISLAND ON ITV2 AND ITV HUB EVERY DAY EXCEPT SATURDAYS AT 9PM

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK