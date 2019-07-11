University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Since Francesca Allen stepped into the Love Island villa on Wednesday, July 10th, she instantly connected with viewers who loved her bubbly personality and down-to-earth nature.

And as she got to know her fellow Islanders a bit better, she shared more about her life, family and career.

Francesca owns and runs a clothes boutique with her sister, but just where is this boutique and what do they have on offer?

Read on to find out everything you need to know about Francesca Allen’s shop, including how to visit!

What is Francesca’s boutique?

The shop is called Bonnie & Clyde Boutique.

23-year-old Francesca and her older sister, Claudia, opened the boutique together. From the shop’s Instagram account we would guess they opened in 2015, as the first post was made in May of that year.

They sell clothes and accessories in store or online.

Check out their website here to see a range of what’s on offer, from colourful two-pieces to flamboyant ruffle shirts.

Where is Bonnie & Clyde Boutique?

The boutique store is in Loughton, Essex at 162 High Road.

They are open every day of the week from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm, so if you’re ever in the neighbourhood go and check out their stellar collection.

And being a fashion spot based in Essex, who else but the TOWIE cast would be fans of Bonnie & Clyde Boutique?

It’s a TOWIE hotspot!

There seems to be a bit of an ITV reality show crossover going on here, as Francesca has said that their boutique is a hotspot for TOWIE cast members such as Georgia Kousoulou, Chloe Ross and Chloe Lewis.

But that is not the only connection that Francesca and her sister Claudia have to the Essex cast.

Claudia Allen is in a relationship with Sam Faiers‘ partner Paul Knightley’s brother Tony.

Claudia is very close with Sam and has even appeared on episodes of Sam & Billie Faiers: The Mummy Diaries with and without Tony.

But it would seem that younger sis Francesca is also close with Billie and Sam, as she even went on Billie’s hen do and regularly posts group shots of her out partying with the famous sisters.

