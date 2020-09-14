Casa Amor has come to a conclusion after a week’s worth of drama.

We saw heads turn, new couples form, and a whole load of tears – mainly from Cely Vazquez.

The recoupling at the end of Casa Amor aired in season 2 episode 19 (Sunday, September 13th), bringing viewers the moment they have been waiting for all week. Would Mackenzie ditch Connor for new boy Jalen? Would Johnny stay loyal to Cely over choosing Mercades? There was a lot to unpack in one episode, so if you missed any of the drama, we’ve got the down-low here.

Check out our recap of Love Island USA season 2 episode 19 here.

Love Island USA season 2 episode 19: Recap

The episode all centred around the much-anticipated recoupling following the Casa Amor twist. Host Arielle Vandenberg showed up in the special two-hour episode to oversee the recoupling.

We also got to see the fallout after all of the antics of Casa Amor came to light. Cely was in tears after Johnny revealed that he had become more than just friends with Mercades. Kierstan, Connor and Moira were all also hurt by the episode and ended up in tears.

The episode concluded with the hint that Jalen may be getting to know Kierstan as well as Mackenzie. Viewers are ready and waiting to tune into the drama in Monday night’s episode (September 14th).

NEW : Meet the cast of Black Love season 4 on Instagram

Meet the couples after episode 19’s recoupling

Moira & Aaron – NEW

Calvin & Sher – NEW

Carrington & Laurel – NEW

Justine & Caleb – LOYAL

Cely & Johnny – LOYAL

Mackenzie & Jalen – NEW

Kierstan stayed loyal to Carrington, even though the couple had decided to just be friends. Kierstan decided she needed to go with her heart rather than choose one of the new boys. Unfortunately this did not work out for her, as Carrington came back to the main villa with Laurel.

Connor also gave viewers one of the most painful scenes of the night, as he remained loyal to Mackenzie as she went with new boy Jalen. Connor turned up to the recoupling holding Mackenzie’s stuffed animal and broke viewers’ hearts.

Love Island fans react to episode 19

The Love Island viewership were all in all happy with the recoupling decisions. Although Johnny did stay with Cely, he’s still Public Enemy No. 1 in the fans’ eyes, as he has downplayed his fling with Mercades. However, many were happy that Mercades did not make it to the main villa.

After Justine and Caleb reunited, many have called that they will be the winners of Love Island USA season 2. We can’t wait to see what happens in the coming weeks with the new couples. We’ll be keeping you up to date with the drama week by week here on RTB!

WATCH LOVE ISLAND USA SEASON 2 THIS SUMMER ON CBS AND ITV 2

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK