Love Island viewers beg for "HD" postcards after Casa Amor antics

Love Island have introduced six new girls and boys for their yearly twist – Casa Amor. The extra villa, also known as the ultimate test, gives islanders a chance to explore other options without the presence of their significant other.

In some seasons, islanders could get away with whatever they wanted on their ‘lads holiday’. However, this all changes when the postcards are delivered, as the villa receive a post card from Casa Amor of all the antics they’ve been getting up to whilst they’ve been gone.

Viewers beg for Love Island 2022 postcards

After the carnage that we’ve seen over the past few days, it’s no surprise that Love Island fans are desperate for the postcards to be released to the girls. Viewers have taken to social media to beg the ITV show to include certain people in the 2022 postcards, as they want to save their favourite girls from heartbreak.

One Twitter user wrote: “I need Love island to send a video to Indiyah, not no postcard this time full HD”.

Another viewer added: “Davide has now done three times worse than what he keeps making Ekin Su feel bad about. these postcards better come quick”

Others are dying to see what will happen with Tasha and Andrew after the postcard, as one user wrote: “I just want to see Tasha’s reaction when she sees the postcard of Andrew lipsing coco.”

As of now, Love Island have not confirmed when the postcards will be going ahead. However, the moment we’ve all been waiting for will be coming up this week before the end of Casa Amor.

Iconic past Love Island postcards

The Love Island postcards were introduced during season 3, and they have brought all the drama ever since. During this season, the postcard was remembered for showing season 3 winner Kem Cetinay kissing Chyna Ellis.

As the postcard gave Amber Davies a heads up, she decided to recouple to avoid being sent home – which was the right decision as Kem also recoupled with Chyna.

The season 4 postcard was also one to remember, as the girls were sent video footage of the boys goings-on at Casa Amor. The footage showed Jack Fincham telling the boys that his ex was in the villa, leaving fan favourite Dani Dyer devastated.

The postcard twist was ditched during seasons 5 and 6 of the show – which left viewers outraged. This ended up leaving Amber Rose Gill, Amy Hart and Shaughna Phillips oblivious to the fact that their partners had strayed at Casa Amor – leaving them all single at the recoupling.

Love Island: Movie night

There’s only one activity that could possibly beat the postcards in terms of entertainment – and that’s the movie night.

The Love Island movie night was introduced last year during season 7, when the girls were shown inside footage of the moments that we all think they needed to see. One of the most memorable clips was Jake egging the boys on to stray at Casa Amor, which left the girls furious at their so called ‘brother.’

As the movie night went down a treat last year, viewers are desperate for it to return once again.

One viewer wrote on Twitter: “I absolutely cannot wait for movie night after this season’s Casa Amor.”

Another user commented: “Jacques saying he might want to kiss another girl and Dami celebrating….god I hope they do movie night again this year cause I need these boys EXPOSED and I will love every minute of it.”

