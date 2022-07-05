











Casa Amor is well underway, with more heads turning as the week goes on…

Our favourite twist on reality television finally arrived last week, as the return of Casa Amor has got viewers counting down to 9pm every day. Love Island have welcomed six new boys and girls to the show – and they’re certainly spicing things up.

Coco Lodge is one of the bombshells who’s made quite the impression on Love Island fanatics, but she looked quite different before appearing on our screens, you might not even recognise her!

Coco Lodge before Love Island

An old picture of Coco has surfaced the internet from 2013. The photo has been found from her friend Izzy Kutylowski’s Instagram account.

The Love Island star is seen standing next to art work, with the caption “future model”. Her friend wasn’t far off, as Coco is quite the model across her Instagram…

As she was just 18 years old at the time of the circulating photo, it’s no surprise that she looks unrecognisable. Coco has grown up a lot since then, and we would be more surprised if she looked identical nine years later.

Love Island: Has Coco had surgery?

Coco has blown up Twitter, from her kisses with Andrew and Davide to viewers questioning her surgery – she’s certainly caught our attention.

As of July 2022, Coco has not confirmed or denied having surgery, as she may approach this question when she is outside of the Love Island villa. However, this has not stopped the rumours that she has gone under the knife.

As she has received a lot of criticism based on her looks, some Twitter users have jumped to her defence. One viewer wrote: “The way coco being bullied for her look is crazy and then y’all wonder why girl’s get surgery at young age and then shame them for it”

Ekin-Su and Andrew opened up about their surgery

Coco isn’t the only islander who has faced surgery rumours. Old photos of Ekin-Su have shocked Love Island viewers, however she has been extremely open about her surgery on her social media.

The ITV star has a ‘surgery journey’ highlight on her Instagram, where she told her followers she was having a breast augmentation with Comfort Zone Surgery. Ekin-Su also spent £4,000 on veneers before appearing on the show.

Andrew Le Page also had chest surgery pre-Love Island, as he went under the knife to remove glands. He told The Sun: “It was a cosmetic procedure, it wasn’t something I needed to do, I just wanted to do it”

