Love Island: Viewers question Remi Lambert's height after old dancing videos resurface

With things just about settling in the villa, it’s time to shake things up a bit – and what better way than two bombshells. Afia and Ekin-Su were the first bombshells of the season, and if they’re anything to go by, we can expect big things coming our way.

So, lets prepare ourselves for 9pm by getting to know Remi a little better…

Love Island: How tall is Remi?

Working as a model, it’s no surprise that Remi has the height to match. The new islander stands tall at 6 ft 3 inches.

Remi will be the second tallest male contestant in the villa, as he is just shorter than Ikenna Ekwonna who is 6 ft 5. As he is extremely tall, he has said that he is attracted to tall girls, and ideally would like a woman who is at least 5 ft 10.

The tallest female contestant in the villa is Ekin-Su, could she be Remi’s ideal match?

Remi is ready to settle down

Before entering the villa, Remi opened up to ITV on what he is looking for in the villa and what we should expect to see from him.

The bombshell said that he is single by choice, as he is extremely picky when it comes to finding the one. He also explained that Molly Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were his inspiration for appearing on the show, as he would love a relationship as strong as theirs.

Whoever ends up with Remi will be a lucky woman, as he even took somebody to Paris on a for a date after only knowing her for two weeks!

Remi has already become an internet meme

It wouldn’t be a true Love Island season if viewers weren’t making memes out of the contestants before they have even reached our screens – and this year Remi seems to be the reeling them in.

Old videos of Remi dancing and rapping have surfaced the internet, and Twitter users just can’t get enough of them. The dancing video shows Remi cutting some shapes in front of a crowd outside Footasylum.

One viewer took the video and wrote on Twitter: “Remi dancing his way into Indiyah’s heart”. Another said: “Twitter is the funniest. How you lot find that video of Remi so quick. You lot saw a 5 sec clip of my man’s face.”

