











Ekin-Su asks Davide for a chance after choosing him in the bombshell recoupling on Love Island last night – but will they work through their past?

*WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD*

In a sneak preview in what will happen in the villa tonight, we see Luca play matchmaker for Ekin-Su and Davide.

Luca pulls the Italian aside and admits he thinks Ekin-Su is “genuine” and putting her “heart out there.”

He says: “I think she is genuine this time.”

He then adds: “She put her heart out there now in front of everyone. In the firepit to say what she said. She wants a chance, she wants to try and get back to the way you were.”

Luca convinces Davide to pull Ekin-Su out for a chat just between them, so Davide goes over to speak to her.

Ekin-Su says: “I am ready to make it up to you, I am ready to try. It’s cool if we take it slow, it’s cool if we’re friends, it’s cool I’m not going to pressurise you at all. I just want to know that you’ll give me a chance?”

“I feel emotional”

From Lifted Entertainment Love Island: SR8: Ep25 on ITV2 and ITV Hub Pictured: Davide and Ekin-Su return from their date.

However, later on the show, we may finally get to see them work out if they can get their spark back.

Ekin-Su receives a text from the Love Island gods while lounging by the pool area with the girls.

The text reads: “Ekin-Su and Davide, you’re going on a date, please get ready to leave the Villa. #gotacrushonyou #nomoresourgrapes”

In the Beach Hut Ekin-Su is optimistic: “I feel emotional, I feel romantic, I feel like this is the best thing that could happen right now.”

While Davide is playing it safer, and is more reserved. He says to the boys: “I will try and open myself a bit more.”

But then Luca says: “You’ve got to end the date in a kiss you know..”

Only time will tell if we see Davide seal the deal with a kiss.

MORE: Love Island heats up as Danica sets sights on Andrew after villa challenge

What happened on Love Island last night?

From Lifted Entertainment Love Island: SR8: Ep25 on ITV2 and ITV Hub Pictured: Tasha and Andrew have brunch.

Strap in, it was quite a ride.

Love Islanders had an ordeal in the recoupling that took place last night in the villa with some bombshell new couples now making their mark in the sunshine.

Paige chose Jacques – no surprises there – and Gemma also opted for Luca of course, and Indiyah picked Dami. It appeared everything was going swimmingly for a moment.

During Episode 24, fans saw Ekin-Su put her heart on her sleeve in front of everyone and pick Davide – even though Antigoni admitted she’d like to stay coupled up with him too.

But the 27-year-old wanted to give things another “chance” with Davide and her old flame.

Danica explored her options earlier on in the day and when it came down to it, picked Jay.

But this meant there was just Charlie left for Antigoni. She was upset she was given the heads up by the two girls over their choices.

Then Jay told the boys he had “closed the door” on Danica and felt he had more of a romantic bond with Antigoni as they tried to clear the air.

