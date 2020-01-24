University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

This first-ever season of Winter Love Island has been somewhat of a snoozefest.

Considering last night’s episode (Thursday, January 23rd) was one of the most dramatic to date, and all that happened was two new Islanders entered, it has been in no way comparable to the previous seasons. Come on Islanders… swill some drinks, steal some boyfriends… it’s what we’re all here for!

Although there was drama between Paige and her new beau, that wasn’t the thing capturing the attention of viewers as all eyes were on Paige’s pearly dress!

So, where was her dress from episode 11 from? Find out here plus more similar styles.

Where is Paige’s pearl dress from?

The dress that Paige wore in episode 11 is originally from House of CB, according to this Love Island style account, which sources all of the outfits. It is the ‘Hadassah Nude Pearl Hand Embellished Sheer Skirt’.

It was, however, from House of CB’s premium collection and is no longer on sale.

We’re sure tonnes of Love Island style seekers will be disappointed by the news, considering the amount that flocked to Twitter on the hunt for Paige’s exact pearl dress.

Get your hands on similar styles

We’ve found some of the best dupes and similar styles for Paige’s pearly number from episode 11. Your go-to going out look is sorted from here on out!

Here are some of our faves…

Oh Polly

Oh Polly are always great for a sassy little number, so it’s no surprise they had something resembling Paige’s pearl dress. They also are a go-to for the Love Island contestants, Molly-Mae Hague would always be rocking their looks!

Their ‘Material Girl Long Sleeved Pearl Dress’ was the closest many viewers could find to the House of CB dress; so it’s not surprising that it sold out instantly after the episode aired.

You can check out the dress here and sign up to find out when it is next in stock.

Mix and match with Nasty Gal

Nasty Gal have an abundance of pearl-covered wares in their stock. So why not mix and match to create your own unique look?

Pair their ‘Pearls Rule Mesh Bodysuit’ (for just £14 may we add) with a black mesh skirt and you’ll be stunning all your pals.

Sticking to Paige’s colour scheme, you could also opt for their ‘Don’t Mesh With Me Pearl Bodysuit’, now at just £4!

Missguided

Missguided, of course, have plenty of great dresses for going out.

Their take on the pearl dress is slightly different to Paige’s, but nevertheless, you’ll still stun in this pearly number.

Check out their ‘Pearl Cut Out Stretch Satin’ dress here. It comes in white, black or pink!

