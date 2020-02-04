University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

After just over three weeks in the Love Island villa, the Islanders have been thrown into the show’s greatest test: Casa Amor.

The first episode in the new villa kicked off on Monday, February 3rd.

In less time than anyone thought possible, Casa Amor is already ruffling some of the more steady relationships; Callum Jones is having his head turned by fellow Manc Molly Smith and Finley Tapp has expressed interest in some of the new girls.

Jade Affleck was also one of the Casa Amor bombshells to capture the attention of the OG lads, but there was one comment of hers which left viewers in stitches.

Here’s why everyone was all over the small town of Yarm in last night’s episode.

What did Jade say about Yarm?

Twenty-five year old Jade Affleck is one of the six girls entering Casa Amor on Monday, February 3rd.

She claimed she was coming into the new villa “looking for a ‘Jack the Lad’, someone with personality.”

But also when introducing herself, Jade described that she’s from Yarm, which left a couple of people stumped. As the girls announced around the fire pit where they were from – Manchester, Bromley, some other major cities – Jade once again announced that she was from this lesser known spot.

One viewer Tweeted: “And where the hell is yarm what is yarm.” And another added: “Where is Yarm? I need an ordinance map because these places ??”

HEY NEWBIE: Meet Chef Uzor: Height, weight and age of Love Island 2020 newbie

Where is Yarm?

Yarm is a small town in North Yorkshire. It is in the historic North Riding of Yorkshire, which means its on the very northeasterly coast.

In fact, the closest major city to Yarm is Middlesborough – it’s less than a twenty minute drive away!

It probably would have been easier for Jade to just come out and say she was from Middlesborough, as now she’s earned herself the nickname “Yarm girl” online.

Here’s hoping the other Islanders won’t pick up on this nickname too…

BOMBSHELL: Meet Molly Smith on Instagram: Love Island newbie and stunning model!

Is Yarm a famous enough place that you can just say "I'm Yarm" on telly and everyone's supposed to know where it is? I've just looked it up and got 8000 people! #LoveIsland — Neighblog (@Neighblog) February 3, 2020

WATCH LOVE ISLAND EVERY WEEKNIGHT AND SUNDAY FROM JANUARY 12TH 2020

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK