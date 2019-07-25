University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Every year that Love Island has returned to ITV, one of the fans’ favourite parts is when the parents and family members of the Islanders finally enter to give their ‘seal of approval’.

Although for the most part, the families are unknown, there have been instances when the family members are already known to the public… that Danny Dyer appearance made our year!

Stepping into the villa with a famous brother means there’s already quite a bit out there about your family life. This goes for both Curtis Pritchard and Tommy Fury, who were known for their own endeavours as well as their siblings.

So let’s get to know Curtis Pritchard’s parents a little better, in the hopes that they may enter the Love Island villa at some point!

Meet Debi Pritchard

In episode 33 (Wednesday, July 11th), Curtis spoke briefly about his parents’ careers.

In fact, Debi is a dancer and now pilates instructor. She started practising pilates after she suffered back problems whilst pregnant with Curtis and then qualified as an instructor herself.

Debi runs Pritchards’ Dance and Fitness with hubby Adrian, which is in the village of Burleydam, Cheshire. They have been teaching students since 1997.

She is a regular user of both Twitter and Instagram, where she posts updates of her two dancing sons constantly – she’s obviously a very proud mother! You can follow Debi on Twitter @debi_fitness. She uses the same handle for her Instagram.

Get to know Adrian Pritchard – he’s a world champion dancer!

Adrian is an experienced Ballroom and Latin international choreographer and coach. He also works as a judge in both amateur and professional Ballroom and Latin competitions.

Dancing from the age of five, Adrian definitely knows his stuff!

He went on to win multiple major dance competitions across the world, dancing with his sister as his partner.

Adrian and Debi were obviously both inspirations to their sons AJ and Curtis, as they have both gone on to become professional dancers as well.

Adrian also has an Instagram account, @ade8vdance, but he has yet to post anything.

