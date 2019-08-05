University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

It’s understandable that the stars of ITV’s hit reality series Love Island will become famous as soon as they step out of the villa, as the whole of the nation has been watching their movements closely for over two months. But one thing that is rarer is that their family members also become famous.

We’ve seen it happen this season as Anton’s mum gained 10,000 followers on Instagram overnight after her Love Island: Aftersun appearance. And now it looks like another’s sibling is on the fame cards.

During the Love Island reunion episode (Sunday, August 4th), Belle Hassan and Anton Danyluk talked about their first date, which was at Belle’s brother’s restaurant.

So who is Belle’s model and actor brother Taser Hassan?

Here’s everything you need to know about Taser, from age, Instagram and background to where his restaurant is!

Meet Taser Hassan…

Taser Hassan is the 27-year-old brother of Love Island season 5 contestant, Belle.

Taser has followed in their dad Tamer’s footsteps in many ways, following a similar career trajectory.

Actor Tamer Hassan started playing football when he was young, running restaurants and club nights before he broke into acting.

Similarly, Taser was a football hopeful as a teen, who played for Canterbury City FC as a wide midfielder and Portsmouth and Gillingham, before moving to Huddersfield Town.

Like his dad, Taser also starred in a few acting roles such as 2013’s After the Dark and Breakdown.

Where is Taser Hassan’s restaurant?

Belle mentioned in the reunion episode of Love Island that she and Anton visited Taser’s restaurant.

Taser Hassan owns The Gallery Bar & Grill in South Woodford, London.

Since it opened in November 2018, The Gallery Bar & Grill has become a popular spot in north London for footballers and reality stars.

It’s modern European cuisine and sumptuous cocktails draw in the crowds, as well as its elite clientele.

Does Taser Hassan have a girlfriend?

Since October 2017 Taser has been with Ex On The Beach star Harriette Harper.

Just months after she split from Sam Reece, Harriette got together with Taser and they now have a child together!

Their son Hudson Harley was born in July 2018.

But as of August 2019, there are rumours the couple have split as Harriette deleted all traces of Taser from her Instagram account and showed no support for Belle Hassan on Love Island. Neither has commented on the split rumours as of yet.

Taser Hassan on Instagram

Taser does have an Instagram account @taserhassan but it’s private.

Although he does have over 34,000 followers which makes us think he accepts followers.

Taser’s Twitter account is also private.

But Belle and Taser are incredibly close siblings, so it’s not unlikely that he will pop up all over her Instagram. He’s already been seen hanging out with her beau Anton and villa bestie Michael Griffiths, who said they were “the same person”.

