Love Island 2019 has welcomed five female Bombshells into the villa this season, but none have made such an impression on the public than the fireball that is Maura Higgins, who entered in episode 9 (Wednesday, June 12th).

Maura instantly blew audiences away with her flirtatious date with Tommy Fury and has proceeded to be the centre of all drama on the show. Who could forget her fling with Tom that ended in disaster after the “all mouth” comment to her recent flirtations with newly single Curtis.

But Maura surprised all with her answer to the “so how long was your last relationship” question, as she may have been in the most serious relationship of any Love Island contestant ever!

What better place than the villa and a summer of love to get yourself a new beau?

Who is Maura?

Maura is a 28-year-old model, grid girl and general social and media busy-body.

She appeared in a music video with One Direction’s Liam Payne and already had close to 100,000 followers on Instagram when she entered the villa.

The Irish stunner has also worked as a brand ambassador and is signed as a ‘Monster Energy Girl’, where she tours the world attending Monster sporting events as a model.

Maura used to be engaged?

Fans have been investigating Maura’s social media platforms and stumbled across her old Depop account, where she sold countless amounts of bikinis.

It’s here, where Maura posted a picture of her Instagram account in 2016.

At the time, Maura’s Insta bio clearly reads “Engaged“, with a picture of a shiny ring. She would have been 25 at the time.

Throwback a couple more years and Maura’s Insta still reads “taken”.

There are also several pictures of her posing with a mystery man, who was her fiancé.

Who was her ex-fiancé – mystery man revealed!

The Sun Online revealed on Tuesday, June 18th that her fiancé was James Finnegan, an Irish car salesman from Balymahon, Longford.

Maura and James got together whilst at school and got engaged back in 2013 when Maura was just 23-years-old.

The couple eventually parted ways in 2017 after nine years of being together!

Maura’s work, the loss of a close friend and time eventually drove a wedge between the couple. Family and friends have reported to The Sun that James will be “devastated” to see her on Love Island.

Maura on Instagram

You can follow Maura on Instagram under @MauraHiggins.

We scrolled through all of her 900+ photos and there is no specific evidence of a boyfriend or a fiancé.

There are a few group photos where we can see James, but there is nothing that screams “this is my BF”!

It looks as if Maura pretty much reinvented herself when she joined the social media platform as a single woman.

