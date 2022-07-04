











There is sure to be a weather warning ahead with temperatures soaring, according to a sexy challenge in tonight’s Love Island episode.

*WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD*

Things are heating up as the main Villa and Casa Amor go head to head in a ‘raunchy race’, which includes the two teams pinned against each other in a series of challenges.

Both villas receive a text, telling them the first to complete each of the challenges will win a point, and the highest number will get a party tonight.

Love Island’s racy challenge heats up

From Lifted Entertainment. ©ITV Love Island: SR8: Ep23 on ITV2 and ITV Hub Pictured: The Islanders take part in the Heart Pumping Challenge: Luca, Jay and Andrew.

However, some of the tasks include “riding the Islander you fancy the most” or locking lips in an “underwater snog” with an Islander they’ll “likely share a bed with”.

So when it comes down to it, who will win the most points and earn the party? But will new sparks be ignited through the racy challenges?

Who will come out on top?

Josh makes his move

From Lifted Entertainment. ©ITV Love Island: SR8: Ep29 on ITV2 and ITV Hub Pictured: Josh and Danica.

However, the challenges aren’t the only thing that could turn heads tonight. Josh is trying to get closer to Danica at Casa Amor and is interested in who she’s sharing a bed with.

He asks: “Are you staying in the same bed tonight?”

Danica replies: “Probably not. As in I will be in the same bed but I probably will switch it up a bit.”

Josh then asks: “Anyone you feel like asking or…?”

Danica smiles and says: “I mean, yeah, I was probably planning on asking you.”

Josh agrees and then asks her about her time in the Villa, and whether she’s kissed anyone.

Danica admits: “There was a kiss with Davide…”

Josh asks if she is waiting for one, to which Danica laughs and replies: “Yeah.”

Will we see something unfold with the duo? Only time will tell!

From Lifted Entertainment. ©ITV Love Island: SR8: Ep29 on ITV2 and ITV Hub Pictured: Andrew and Coco kiss.

Shock double dumping

The saucy antics in the villa come after fans witness a shock double dumping. Antigoni Buxton and Charlie Radnedge were booted off.

The girls were whisked away to the other villa, Casa Amor, after Love Island Gods told them they were going to enjoy a girl’s night out.

Last night, viewers watched the girls meet six new boys while their partners are back in the main villa – but, they’re joined by a new group of girls.

ITV fans were also shown exclusive never-before-seen footage of ‘Unseen Bits’ from the Love Islanders, like Davide dressing up as a fellow female contestant, and more from Dami and Indiyah’s candlelit dinner.

It led to Twitter users begging for more footage like that of Unseen Bits to feature in the main run.

“Unseen Bits is a better hour of TV than anything on the main show. Every week. That’s where you actually see personality,” wrote one.

“Why does unseen bits have better content then the main show? How are we meant to know what each couple is really like if your not showing us their personalities?,” asked another.

