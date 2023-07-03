Abi from Love Island saw Prince Harry all the time while growing up. During a conversation with Mitch, Abi Moores reveals that she has links to the royal family, having grown up in a house in Sandhurst frequently visited by the prince, and his brother Prince William. We explore her house and net worth…

As Casa Amor finally unravels on Love Island, the new girls – including Abi Moores – are getting their graft on. She tries to turn the boys’ heads and, during a conversation with Mitch, lays down a shocking revelation about her childhood. Mitch is certainly impressed by her links to royalty!

Abi often saw Prince Harry as a kid

Abi grew up around Prince Harry and Prince William as a kid. She told Mitch that she wants animals in the near future, to which he agreed, and used to have horses when she was a child living in Sandhurst. Abi added:

I had horses…I used to live in Sandhurst, where the Royal Military Academy is. I used to keep my horse there and when I was younger, I didn’t know this was weird but Prince Harry and Prince William would be there… I literally had no clue that people didn’t know them too.

She added: “When Americans would be like ‘Oh my God, do you know the Queen?’, I’d be like, ‘yeah’”.” Mitch replied: “We’re both in different worlds, I just live in Sheffield, and you’re just having a good time with the Queen. It’s insane…”

She still loves to ride horses

Abi hasn’t left her childhood passion for horseriding behind and has been seen riding them in Barbados and Ghana in the last year. She spends most of her days on a plane or traveling to a new country, though!

Although she grew up as an equestrian in Sandhurst, Abi was actually born in Manchester. She has fancied northerner Mitch from day one and said: “I like his northern accent. I think he’s so good looking and he’s got an amazing body.”

She added: “I’m quite feisty and fiery but I come across as very posh and polite.” Abi also “loves rollercoasters, quad biking, mountain climbing but at the same time, I love lying around a pool all day long.”

Inside Abi Moores’ house and net worth

Love Island’s Abi is no royal but she lives in Hampshire and grew up in Sandhurst, near Ascot. She appears to have a very lavish lifestyle traveling the world as a flight attendant, and bought herself an Audi in October 2022!

Her house in Yateley features a wooden interior – a spiral staircase with lights going up the sides – and a huge wooden door outside the front. Properties in Yateley had an overall average price of £510,63 in the last year.

The Casa Amor star’s garden stretches to several acres, and she has been moving up the influencer world by attending the Boohoo Tiktok Ambassador Content Creation Day recently. Her net worth is expected to increase post-villa!

