Love Island's Andrew Le Page is unrecognisable with his long hair













Old photos of Andrew Le Page have emerged across social media, and you might not even recognise him…

Each year, once the islanders hit our screens viewers are quick to explore what they looked like before the fame. From plastic surgery to haircuts, it’s either a major glow up – or sometimes a glow down.

Reality Titbit have explored everything you need to know about Andrew’s long hair, viewers reactions and his relationship with Tasha…

Take a look at Andrew’s long hair

The Andrew we are currently watching every night at 9pm is rocking his short back and sides look – but it hasn’t always been this way.

Before Love Island, the ITV star was spotted on his Instagram with long hair. He also had it tied up in a top knot when working out during the 2020 lockdown.

From his Instagram, it seems that he only had this hair during the COVID-19 pandemic, which makes sense as people all over the world had to wait months for a professional haircut, and he was back to his short hair in late 2020.

Love Island viewers react to Andrew’s hair

Andrew’s hair has been the topic of conversation across social media. The star has caught the attention of his Instagram followers, Twitter users and even the odd TikTok video.

Fans of the show have commented on his old posts giving their thoughts on the trim. One follower said: “Andrew with longer hair 🔥🔥🔥🔥 sheeeeeeeeeeeeesh.”

It seems that Twitter want the old hair back too, as one user said: “WHY AM I JUST SEEING THIS NOW? Andrew looked like a completely different person w his hair grown. He really should’ve left it alone.”

Did y’all see Andrew with long hair? Saw some pics and was 🫠 #LoveIsland — 𝕯𝖊𝖒𝖔𝖓𝖎𝖆😈 (@thatdemonia) June 27, 2022

Are Andrew & Tasha on the rocks?

Each year, there is usually a couple on Love Island who stay together from beginning to end – and this year viewers thought this would be Andrew and Tasha. However, after their recent disagreement on the show, their relationship is looking more and more uncertain.

Although they seem to have made up, fans of the show are unsure if it’s too good to be true.

One viewer wrote: “Tasha telling Andrew to go away does not sit with meeeee, she’s just raging charlie didn’t pick her”. Another said: “Tasha is not into Andrew. That just is how it is.”

Others think Casa Amor will be their make or break…

tasha going back to andrew but just wait till casa amor #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/MvDUUyhMRe — fake account xooo (@ttv147) June 27, 2022

