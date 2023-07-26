Chris Taylor from Love Island season 5 stars in the Barbie movie. He actually thought the whole thing was a prank until he saw Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken, walk past the set with bleach-blond hair. So, when does he appear?!

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie are the two main stars of the pink-filled movie. The celebrity pairing has totally dominated the film industry in the last few weeks, but there is a reality TV star who fans spotted during one scene. It’s none other than Chris Taylor from Love Island season 5…

Photo by Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Chris Taylor from Love Island

Chris was a Love Islander – now in Barbie – who appeared on season five and joined as a bombshell on day 37, before he was dumped on day 52. After leaving the villa, he briefly dated co-star Maura Higgins before they decided to split.

He left the island with Harley Brash, but the couple broke up just two weeks after their season of Love Island finished. The couple were dumped from the island in Mallorca just six days before the final.

Chris had actually coupled up with Maura on day 39, before coupling up with Harley. He has since become an influencer, having originally joined the dating show as a business manager.

From the villa to Barbie movie

The star explained to OK Magazine that he spoke to Margot Robbie at an afterparty and premiere, which is how he believes he got the part. After that, Warner Bros asked him to audition for Barbie, and the rest is history.

He said: “I’m fairly certain that’s how it went down, but the only confirmation I’ve got is that her husband Tom Ackerley said to me at the premiere that Margot was like: ‘We have to get Chris in this film.'”

The moment he spoke to Love Island superfan Margot was just a year after he appeared on the show in 2019. It’s not just Chris that got a cameo, as Dua Lipa appears as Mermaid Barbie in the new Barbie movie for just 30 seconds!

Photo by HGL/Getty Images

When to spot Chris in the film

Chris has a quick cameo in Barbie in the middle of the film. He jokingly advised fans not to blink too long so as not to miss his appearance – and his part in the film involves him saying: “And the Nobel prize for horses goes to Ken!”

The 32-year-old said he’d kept his role in the highly anticipated movie a secret for more than two years, and his Hollywood debut came about after he partied with Margot and his fellow Love Island stars in 2020, reports The Mirror.

Chris from Love Island stars in the Barbie movie but several islanders caught a picture with Margot at the premiere. Margot made a beeline for the other Love Island stars and got pictures with Ekin Su Culcologlu!

