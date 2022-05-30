Love Island's Davide Sanclimenti is a successful company director













ITV has finally announced the contestants heading into the Love Island villa this year and one man joining is the self-proclaimed “Italian Stallion” Davide Sanclimenti. On the outside, he’s a successful businessman.

Davide is one of several date-goers hoping to meet their match, and luckily for us, it’s all being documented on ITV2. Grab the popcorn, as he’s already been dubbed a favourite – before series 8 has even begun!

Reality Titbit has all the details on the 27-year-old looking for love in the Spanish sun. Better yet, we delved into the shisha business which he successfully runs in Manchester…

Davide Sanclimenti’s business

Davide is originally from Italy and is now on his way to Mallorca to find his soul mate. The islander is already a successful businessman in the outside world, and currently runs his own shisha business.

The new reality star was born in Rome, Italy, but currently resides in Manchester, UK. Davide also describes himself as a very romantic man – that’s the Italian in him! He explained:

I’m going to be the Italian stallion in the Villa! With my Italian charm, I can also be a very romantic guy.

He launched his company S Deluxe Shisha in July 2021, which he runs part-time. Before that, Davide was a junior financial officer for several months, and an accounts assistant for a finance group, both based in Manchester.

With a masters degree in finance and banking under his belt – secured in Rome in 2020 – it didn’t take the islander long to begin working and decide to enter the entrepreneurial industry full speed ahead!

The five-star catering shisha company is a premium service offered in some of the most exclusive hospitality venues in the North West, England. It has had several five-star reviews since its opening!

What is Davide looking for in the villa?

With his personality and self-proclaimed “charm”, Davide revealed he is serious about his life and goals. And when it comes to meeting the one for him, things are no different. He explained to ITV:

I’m good looking and I’ve realised since I first arrived in Manchester, that a lot of English girls actually love me. They love to be around me and I love to be around them. It’s going to be fun, I’m looking forward to it.

Hoping to join the villa to find “the one”, he continued: “I want to find my soulmate, find my person, so I can actually build something in the future, grow with them, and be a family.”

With the business part of his life secured, Davide’s biggest dream is now finding someone he can spend the rest of his life with. He also said that he has a good heart and is always there to support those around him.

The Love Island star’s Instagram

Davide Sanclimenti is all about positivity on Instagram, where he often shares model-like photos with captions encouraging his followers to be the best they can be. Mostly, he’s living it up in bars and restaurants in Manchester.

He’s no stranger to posing for a photoshoot, so the villa cameras aren’t going to be a problem for him! An avid gym-goer, Davide urges his fans to “inspire your haters” and tells them they “already have what it takes”.

The business owner, who currently has 3.8K followers pre-Love Island, is either at a gig, enjoying some food, smarted up in a suit for a work event, or shooting content. From Rome, to the UK, and Greece, he’s certainly a globe-trotter.

From Ivy Spinningfields to Beetham Tower, is there anywhere in the busy city Davide hasn’t visited?! The busy man is set to have even less time on his hands as he enters the villa, and tries to find his perfect match…

